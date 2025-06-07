North Korea internet hit by a major outage, analyst says
Published: 07 Jun. 2025, 09:50
North Korea's internet is experiencing a major outage on Saturday affecting all routes coming in and while the cause is yet unclear it may be internal rather than a cyber attack, said a U.K.-based researcher who monitors North Korea's internet.
North Korea's main news web sites and its foreign ministry internet site are currently inaccessible, according to checks by Reuters.
