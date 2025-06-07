 North Korea internet hit by a major outage, analyst says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea internet hit by a major outage, analyst says

Published: 07 Jun. 2025, 09:50
Kim Jong-un speaks during the eighth enlarged meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party at the party headquarters on May 28. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

Kim Jong-un speaks during the eighth enlarged meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party at the party headquarters on May 28. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]


North Korea's internet is experiencing a major outage on Saturday affecting all routes coming in and while the cause is yet unclear it may be internal rather than a cyber attack, said a U.K.-based researcher who monitors North Korea's internet.
 

Related Article

North Korea's main news web sites and its foreign ministry internet site are currently inaccessible, according to checks by Reuters. 
 
 

Reuters
tags North Korea

More in North Korea

North Korea internet hit by a major outage, analyst says

Semi-capsized North Korean naval destroyer refloated

U.S. says North Korean military deployment, Russia's support in return 'must end'

North Korea launches damaged warship after putting it in upright position: KCNA

From Trump tariffs to North Korea-Russia ties, full plate of diplomatic challenges awaits President Lee

Related Stories

North Korean leader's sister publicly dismisses doubts about North's satellite, ICBM technologies

Two North Koreans requesting return remain in South, marking longest stay

Rubio says appointment process underway to find 'right person' for North Korean human rights envoy

North Korean soldiers try crossing MDL, South fires warning shots

North Korea reports on brisk preparations for school opening season in April
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)