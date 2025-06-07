 President Lee to make global diplomatic debut at G7 summit in Canada
President Lee to make global diplomatic debut at G7 summit in Canada

Published: 07 Jun. 2025, 11:37
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung speaks at a press briefing at the Yongsan presidential office in central Seoul on June 7. [YONHAP]

New President Lee Jae-myung plans to attend the Group of Seven, or G7, summit, to be held later this month in Canada, the presidential office said Saturday.  
 
“President Lee has been invited to the G7 summit and will attend,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing at the Yongsan presidential office in central Seoul.
 
This would mark Lee’s first overseas trip since he took office and his debut on the global diplomatic stage following Tuesday’s snap election, brought about by the ousting of his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol. The impeachment following Yoon’s martial law declaration has led to a monthslong leadership vacuum.  
 

“The number of journalists on board the presidential jet, which was drastically reduced under the Yoon Seok Yeol administration, will be restored to the level of the Moon Jae-in administration,” Kang said.  
 
She appeared to refer to friction between some journalists and the Yoon office regarding access to presidential coverage, including in overseas trips.  
 
The G7 summit is set to be hosted in Kananaskis, Alberta, from June 15 to 17.  
 
The G7 major industrial countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States.  
 
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had previously expressed interest in inviting Korea as a guest country to the summit.  
 
The announcement follows Lee’s first phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday night, during which the two leaders “agreed to meet as soon as possible, either through a multilateral conference or a bilateral visit.” 
 
The G7 summit could be an occasion for Lee and Trump to hold their first in-person meeting. 
 
The two leaders in their phone call also agreed to work toward swift tariff negotiations that can be considered “satisfactory” by both countries.  
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
