Factory fire in Yeongdeungpo prompts evacuations, road closures
Published: 07 Jun. 2025, 16:21
- SARAH KIM
A fire broke out at a factory in Munrae-dong in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Saturday.
At around 3:10 p.m., the Yeongdeungpo Fire Department received a report of a blaze at the factory and is currently working to extinguish the fire. People in nearby buildings were evacuated as thick black smoke filled the area.
So far, no casualties have been reported.
The Yeongdeungpo District Office sent a text alert to residents, warning of smoke in the area, noting that nearby roads have been closed and urging people to exercise caution when driving.
