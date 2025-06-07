One injured as wheelchair falls on tracks at Seoul’s Saetgang Station
Published: 07 Jun. 2025, 17:50 Updated: 07 Jun. 2025, 18:03
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
According to Namseoul Light Rail Transit, the operator of the line, the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. when a person riding an electric wheelchair fell from a train car onto the tracks at Saetgang Station.
The wheelchair reportedly passed through the platform screen door and landed on the tracks.
The individual was injured and taken to a hospital.
Namseoul Light Rail Transit sent out a safety alert via text message at around 5:19 p.m., notifying passengers that operations were suspended due to the incident and advising them to use alternative transportation.
The operator said train service would resume as soon as follow-up safety measures are completed.
At 5:56 p.m., the transit confirmed that appropriate measures were taken and regular operations of the Sillim Line resumed.
Update, June 7: Added that Sillim Line operations resumed.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)