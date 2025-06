One injured as wheelchair falls on tracks at Seoul’s Saetgang Station

An electric wheelchair fell onto the tracks at Saetgang Station on the Sillim Line in western Seoul, temporarily suspending operations on the entire metro line after one person was injured Saturday afternoon.According to Namseoul Light Rail Transit, the operator of the line, the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. when a person riding an electric wheelchair fell from a train car onto the tracks at Saetgang Station.The wheelchair reportedly passed through the platform screen door and landed on the tracks.The individual was injured and taken to a hospital.Namseoul Light Rail Transit sent out a safety alert via text message at around 5:19 p.m., notifying passengers that operations were suspended due to the incident and advising them to use alternative transportation.The operator said train service would resume as soon as follow-up safety measures are completed.At 5:56 p.m., the transit confirmed that appropriate measures were taken and regular operations of the Sillim Line resumed.BY SARAH KIM [ [email protected]