Teen killed, two injured after SUV slams into sidewalk in Geoje
Published: 07 Jun. 2025, 15:13
- SARAH KIM
At around 11:13 p.m., the SUV driver, a woman in her 60s, attempted to make a left turn at an intersection in Gohyeon-dong in Geoje and crashed into a motorcycle and pedestrian before slamming into a store.
A teenage pedestrian walking on the sidewalk was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital and received CPR but was later pronounced dead.
Another pedestrian suffered serious injuries, while the motorcycle driver had minor injuries.
Police said the SUV driver was not driving under the influence.
They are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the accident through statements from the driver, witnesses and an analysis of CCTV footage.
