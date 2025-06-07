 Teen killed, two injured after SUV slams into sidewalk in Geoje
Teen killed, two injured after SUV slams into sidewalk in Geoje

Published: 07 Jun. 2025, 15:13
A heavily damaged SUV is seen after crashing into a motorcycle and then onto a sidewalk near an intersection in Gohyeon-dong, Geoje, South Gyeongsang, late on June 6, killing a teenager. [YONHAP]

An SUV crashed into a sidewalk in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, late Friday, killing a teenage pedestrian and injuring two others, police said Saturday.  
 
At around 11:13 p.m., the SUV driver, a woman in her 60s, attempted to make a left turn at an intersection in Gohyeon-dong in Geoje and crashed into a motorcycle and pedestrian before slamming into a store.
 

A teenage pedestrian walking on the sidewalk was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital and received CPR but was later pronounced dead.
 
Another pedestrian suffered serious injuries, while the motorcycle driver had minor injuries.
 
Police said the SUV driver was not driving under the influence.  
 
They are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the accident through statements from the driver, witnesses and an analysis of CCTV footage.

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea SUV car accident

