 Temperatures set to soar across Korea over long weekend
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Temperatures set to soar across Korea over long weekend

Published: 07 Jun. 2025, 10:01
Children cool off at the fountain at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on June 6, amid early summer weather. [NEWS1]

Children cool off at the fountain at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on June 6, amid early summer weather. [NEWS1]

Most parts of Korea are expected to experience hot and sunny early summer weather over the long weekend, although light rain may fall in northern Gyeonggi and Gangwon, as well as on Jeju Island.
 
Temperatures ranged from 13 to 23 degrees Celsius (55 to 73 degrees Fahrenheit) nationwide on Saturday morning. As of 8 a.m., the temperature in major cities was 20.6 degrees in Seoul, 20.8 in Incheon, 18 in Daejeon, 17.9 in Gwangju, 18.6 in Daegu and 20.7 in Busan.
 
Daytime mercury is expected to soar above 30 degrees Celsius in many inland areas.  
 

Related Article

The highest temperatures are forecast in Gimcheon and Gumi, North Gyeongsang, reaching 33 degrees.
 
Seoul is forecast to reach a high of 28 degrees, Incheon 24 degrees, Daejeon and Daegu 31 degrees and Busan 26 degrees.
 
On Sunday, morning lows will range between 17 and 21 degrees, with daytime highs climbing to 24 to 32 degrees.
 
The ultraviolet index is expected to rise to the "very high" level across most of the country during the day throughout the weekend.  
 
High ozone concentration levels are also expected due to intense sunlight. Ozone concentrations in the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon and North and South Chungcheong, are projected to reach "bad" levels.  
 
Around 5 millimeters (0.19 inches) of rain are expected to fall in northern Gyeonggi and central and northern Gangwon between Saturday morning and afternoon.
 
On Sunday afternoon, showers of 5 to 20 millimeters may fall in parts of Gangwon.  
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea weather

More in Social Affairs

Court orders Mitsubishi to compensate 107-year-old Korean victim of Japan's wartime forced labor

Temperatures set to soar across Korea over long weekend

Wife who died in Jindo family drowning may have known of plan: Police

BTS's Jin buys $12.9M Hannam The Hill apartment in cash

Kids cafe owner loses appeal over sentence for death of 2-year-old

Related Stories

14 dead of suspected heat-related ailments as extreme temperatures continue

Korea sees summer-like heat

Warm daytime weather to continue across Korea, sharp drop forecast for evening

Palace downpour: Tourists unfurl umbrellas as rain hits popular heritage site

Caution advised as ozone concentrations surge, sudden showers expected
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)