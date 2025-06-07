Temperatures set to soar across Korea over long weekend
Published: 07 Jun. 2025, 10:01
- SARAH KIM
Temperatures ranged from 13 to 23 degrees Celsius (55 to 73 degrees Fahrenheit) nationwide on Saturday morning. As of 8 a.m., the temperature in major cities was 20.6 degrees in Seoul, 20.8 in Incheon, 18 in Daejeon, 17.9 in Gwangju, 18.6 in Daegu and 20.7 in Busan.
Daytime mercury is expected to soar above 30 degrees Celsius in many inland areas.
The highest temperatures are forecast in Gimcheon and Gumi, North Gyeongsang, reaching 33 degrees.
Seoul is forecast to reach a high of 28 degrees, Incheon 24 degrees, Daejeon and Daegu 31 degrees and Busan 26 degrees.
On Sunday, morning lows will range between 17 and 21 degrees, with daytime highs climbing to 24 to 32 degrees.
The ultraviolet index is expected to rise to the "very high" level across most of the country during the day throughout the weekend.
High ozone concentration levels are also expected due to intense sunlight. Ozone concentrations in the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon and North and South Chungcheong, are projected to reach "bad" levels.
Around 5 millimeters (0.19 inches) of rain are expected to fall in northern Gyeonggi and central and northern Gangwon between Saturday morning and afternoon.
On Sunday afternoon, showers of 5 to 20 millimeters may fall in parts of Gangwon.
