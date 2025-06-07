Saturday's fortune: Family ties and shifting moods shape today’s rhythms
Published: 07 Jun. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Jealousy 🧭 East
🔹 You’ll want to give, even if just a little.
🔹 Parents can’t always win over their kids.
🔹 Stay balanced when caught between opposing sides.
🔹 Don’t cling to formality — adapt to reality.
🔹 What others have may seem more appealing.
🔹 Blend your style with current trends.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 North
🔹 A food blessing may come your way.
🔹 Expect expenses — but also gains.
🔹 You’re likely to profit more than lose.
🔹 Financial luck and personal ties align.
🔹 Modest spending oils the wheels of life.
🔹 A meeting or social plan may arise.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Grim 🧭 East
🔹 You may hear from someone you've missed.
🔹 Affection flows in both directions.
🔹 Love may come and go in equal measure.
🔹 Family love may feel especially warm.
🔹 Consider a family outing or short trip.
🔹 A date, blind date, or social meet may occur.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 Southwest
🔹 You may spend happily on something you enjoy.
🔹 You might be treated or gifted today.
🔹 Invitations and hosting may both happen.
🔹 Head out with your spouse or family.
🔹 Enjoy shopping or a cultural performance.
🔹 Go where your heart wants to go.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Outflow 💪 Caution ❤️ Conflict 🧭 West
🔹 Hold the criticism — don’t micromanage.
🔹 Not knowing can be easier than knowing.
🔹 Even with something to say, stay silent.
🔹 Yielding may be the real victory.
🔹 Others may not share your view.
🔹 Your heart and reality may not align.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Outflow 💪 Average ❤️ Encounters 🧭 North
🔹 Skip the cold food today.
🔹 Don’t create an excuse to do what you want — be honest.
🔹 Avoid thinking you’re the only one who can do it.
🔹 Expect traffic delays — leave early.
🔹 Even if you dislike something, don’t show it.
🔹 A questionable meeting may occur.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Outflow 💪 Caution ❤️ Frustration 🧭 North
🔹 Sometimes, ignorance really is bliss.
🔹 Let go of the past — it won’t change.
🔹 Don’t push your way — discuss and listen.
🔹 A marital quarrel may quickly blow over.
🔹 Things may not live up to expectations.
🔹 Your heart and reality may be misaligned.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Happy 🧭 East
🔹 Life may feel rich and joyful today.
🔹 Everything might appeal to you today.
🔹 Give your all — luck may favor you.
🔹 Life may glow with the scent of happiness.
🔹 You’re likely to achieve your goal and feel proud.
🔹 Find delight in small but certain joys.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 Compliments and kindness move hearts.
🔹 Don’t just see strengths — acknowledge flaws too.
🔹 Many hands make light work — share chores.
🔹 Break free — go on a refreshing trip.
🔹 Consider both cost and value in your choices.
🔹 Let music lift your spirits.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 You may offer guidance or help to someone.
🔹 Let go of what’s unnecessary — tidy your space.
🔹 Live with optimism and humor.
🔹 Buy something new or enjoy a meal out.
🔹 You may attend a gathering or meet a friend.
🔹 Speak less, listen more.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 West
🔹 Feel free to brag about your children or home.
🔹 A joyful outing or reunion may happen.
🔹 Help others — it’s the human way.
🔹 Respecting your partner brings peace.
🔹 Go see a movie or head outdoors.
🔹 White-toned clothing may lift your mood.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Good 💪 Strong ❤️ Unity 🧭 North
🔹 The more, the better — abundance is joy.
🔹 Two’s good, three’s even better.
🔹 A family celebration or gathering may occur.
🔹 Good things are meant to be shared.
🔹 Unite through family bonds.
🔹 You’re the star today — enjoy it!
🔹 It’s a high-energy, spirited day.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)