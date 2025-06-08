Price plunge: Gas drops to $1.19 in Seoul

A signboard at a gas station in Seoul shows falling gas prices, with those of gasoline, diesel and premium gasoline (from top to bottom) at 1,619 ($1.19), 1,529 and 1,879 won per liter (0.26 gallons), respectively. The average gasoline price fell 3.5 won in the first week of June to 1,629.8 won from a week earlier, according to Opinet, a website operated by the state-run Korea National Oil Corporation. [YONHAP]

