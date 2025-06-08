 Samsung Electronics to adopt AI coding assistant to boost developer productivity
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung Electronics to adopt AI coding assistant to boost developer productivity

Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 15:20
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters at the company's office building in southern Seoul on April 15. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters at the company's office building in southern Seoul on April 15. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Samsung Electronics said Sunday it will adopt an AI coding assistant service called Cline next month to enhance productivity among its software development employees.
 
In a recent internal notice, the company said it has launched a beta test of Cline for employees in the Device eXperience (DX) division, which includes its mobile, TV and home appliances businesses.
 

Related Article

 
Cline is an open-source AI tool that helps developers write, edit and test code using simple natural language commands like "create a login function." Unlike conventional coding assistants limited to basic tasks, Cline can handle more complex software development processes, significantly boosting productivity.
 
Samsung plans to continue beta testing through the end of this month and aims to launch the official version as early as next month.
 
As part of its transition into an AI-driven company, Samsung has also established a dedicated AI productivity innovation group within its DX division.
 
The new group serves as a central control tower, overseeing the development of companywide AI infrastructure and systems while supporting the implementation of AI tools across business divisions.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Samsung Electroinics AI Coding assitant Cline

More in Industry

Tech unions in Pangyo were considered chill. Now their labor rights fire is heating up.

Samsung Electronics to adopt AI coding assistant to boost developer productivity

Korea, No. 2 in shipbuilding order by volume, looks to spur sales with container ships

Thousands of Instagram accounts suspended for unclear reasons

Korea's $15 billion group catering market set for shakeup after Hanwha's Ourhome acquisition

Related Stories

1 million digital talents planned for next five years

Samsung brings back three familiar faces to promote new AI home appliances

Samsung to extend AI call translation to KakaoTalk, other third-party apps

Samsung joins $60 million Series B funding for cybersecurity firm Protect AI

Young data scientists share their findings on global issues
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)