Samsung Electronics to adopt AI coding assistant to boost developer productivity

Samsung Electronics said Sunday it will adopt an AI coding assistant service called Cline next month to enhance productivity among its software development employees.In a recent internal notice, the company said it has launched a beta test of Cline for employees in the Device eXperience (DX) division, which includes its mobile, TV and home appliances businesses.Cline is an open-source AI tool that helps developers write, edit and test code using simple natural language commands like "create a login function." Unlike conventional coding assistants limited to basic tasks, Cline can handle more complex software development processes, significantly boosting productivity.Samsung plans to continue beta testing through the end of this month and aims to launch the official version as early as next month.As part of its transition into an AI-driven company, Samsung has also established a dedicated AI productivity innovation group within its DX division.The new group serves as a central control tower, overseeing the development of companywide AI infrastructure and systems while supporting the implementation of AI tools across business divisions.Yonhap