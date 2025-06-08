Max Changmin of TVXQ to kick off first solo tour in Japan this September
Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 17:19
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Max Changmin of K-pop duo TVXQ will embark on his first solo tour around Japan in September, his agency, SM Entertainment, said Sunday.
The singer will perform on 18 dates in eight cities around the country. The tour will kick off with three performances in Tokyo, followed by stops in Ishikawa, Hokkaido, Hyogo, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Osaka and Aichi.
“This is Max Changmin's first solo tour since his debut and also his first-ever since TVXQ finished touring around Japan to celebrate the duo's 20th anniversary,” the agency said in a press release.
“He is expected to rock the audience with high quality performances that will let people know why he is the famed vocalist he is.”
Max Changmin released a Japanese version of his solo track “Maniac” (2022) on June 5.
The singer will join SM Entertainment artists in the agencywide concert “SMTOWN Live 2025" set to take place on June 28 in London.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)