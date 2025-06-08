A proud Norwegian Embassy celebrates 40 years of salmon sushi in Seoul
Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 18:12
- SEO JI-EUN
When Norwegian salmon first entered the sushi scene 40 years ago, it was considered a strange idea. Raw salmon on rice? Unthinkable.
But on Thursday in Seoul, the Norwegian Embassy celebrated not only the global triumph of salmon sushi, but also Korea's rising role in that story, with the nation having overtaken Japan last year as the largest Asian importer of the fresh Norwegian fish.
The event, held at the ambassador’s residence in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, brought together diplomats, seafood industry insiders, chefs and media to commemorate the journey of what is now one of Korea’s favorite fish. A lunch reception featured curated salmon sushi dishes and a live demonstration by Japanese sushi chefs, underscoring how far the fish has traveled — both geographically and culturally — since its debut on sushi menus.
The industry leaders who made that transition happen agree that the incorporation of Norwegian raw salmon into sushi kicked off its global popularity.
Norwegian marketing strategist Bjorn Eirik Olsen, who helped plan “Project Japan,” a campaign in 1985 to introduce farmed Norwegian salmon into Japan's traditional sushi culture, remembers how hard it was to get people in Japan to accept raw salmon back in the 1980s. “Our goal was not in the product, it was in people's minds,” he said. “We had to change the perception and the habits of 120 million conservative Japanese people.”
It was influencer chefs and younger people who helped turn the tide. Once salmon gained acceptance in Japanese sushi bars, Olsen said, it quickly spread from Tokyo to Seoul, then across Asia and around the world.
“For years and years and years, Japan has actually been bigger than Korea in terms of importing fresh Norwegian salmon,” said Johan Kvalheim, the Norwegian Seafood Council's director of Japan and South Korea. “You can be so proud,” he added. “You passed Japan.”
Korea imported more than 765 tons of fresh Norwegian salmon in 2024 — up from 500 tons just two years prior, according to NSC data. Once limited to restaurants, demand is now spilling into supermarkets, with retail products innovating rapidly to meet consumer appetite.
“You are a little bit more than 50 million people, but you eat Norwegian salmon and Norwegian seafood like crazy — and that's why we love you so much,” Kvalheim joked, noting Korea's rise as the second-fastest growing market globally among its exporting countries.
Norwegian Ambassador Anne Kari Hansen Ovind, who has lived in Seoul for nearly three years now, said in her remarks that she's seen salmon sushi become a staple on Korean dinner tables firsthand — and believes it's the fish quality that keeps the demand high.
“I also know how demanding the Korean consumers are. You really want the best,” she said. “And that’s why I’m so proud that Norwegian exporters provide the premium quality of salmon from our clear and cold water in Norway.”
She said that the trust underpinning the trade is built on Norway’s science-based approach to ocean management, as well as the country's digital health certification system launched in 2023 to ensure the seafood meets Korean safety and hygiene standards. Korea was one of the first countries to fully implement the digital system.
Japanese chef Koji Nakamura, who runs several sushi restaurants in Seoul, admitted he hadn’t served salmon on omakase menus until recently.
Previewing a tasting menu featuring salmon sushi with different sauces, he said, “The soft texture and flavor of Norwegian salmon goes well with vinegared and sugared rice,” adding, “The bright orange color of salmon is a definite big draw for consumers looking for a gourmet experience.”
The chef served a selection of salmon sushi, from classic cuts to fusion versions topped with spicy Buldak mayo, garlic butter and onion mayo sauces, as well as a slice of new farmed cod served on a white plate with the Norwegian royal crest. Guests gathered around standing tables, snapping photos before taking bites.
The plain salmon had a clean and rich flavor, while the sauced versions added a twist that cut through its grease. The chef said all four styles are already popular menu items at his restaurant.
In the closing remarks, Ingebjorg Hjortdahl, the Norwegian Seafood Council's manager for Korea, called the nation's embrace of Norwegian salmon “a story born from a shared passion for quality, innovation and gastronomy.”
