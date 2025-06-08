President Lee to make global diplomatic debut at G7 summit in Canada

Koreans in LA caught in the crossfire as Trump immigration crackdown protests intensify

White House low-key after first Lee-Trump call as experts point to China challenges

A proud Norwegian Embassy celebrates 40 years of salmon sushi in Seoul

Related Stories

Foreign Ministry dismisses White House comment suggesting Chinese influence on presidential election

Trump is putting his 'touches' on the White House with flagpoles, art and an Oval Office overhaul

Trump gives 'dangerous' 200-year old White House tree the chop

President Lee Jae-myung expected to hold phone call with Trump as early as Thursday

President Lee to make global diplomatic debut at G7 summit in Canada