North Korean song hypes Pyongyang's skyline even as flood-hit towns remain unrepaired
Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 16:25 Updated: 08 Jun. 2025, 16:33
While North Korea has been actively distributing a new propaganda song lauding the glitzy development of its capital Pyongyang to instill the state's ideology among its people, post-disaster recovery efforts in severely flood-damaged regions remain stalled nearly a year on.
This contradiction between the regime’s portrayal of Kim Jong-un as a caring leader and the reality of neglected disaster zones highlights the regime’s continued prioritization of showcase construction projects.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea's ruling party, carried an article on page five on Sunday titled “Hymn of Our Capital in a New Era” (translated), offering commentary on the song “My Beloved Capital Pyongyang,” (translated), which was unveiled on April 15.
Quoting lyrics like “Though there are many famous cities in the world, none compare to Pyongyang” and “Glorious city Pyongyang is like a mother’s embrace,” the paper claimed the song reflects the city’s skyline filled with “newly built streets stretching far and wide” and “high-rise and super high-rise apartment buildings.”
It said the song portrays “a Pyongyang filled with grand and splendid architecture” and “the face of Pyongyang in the great new era,” and conveys “the heightened ideological fervor of our people living in the great era of Kim Jong-un.”
The article also included quotes from residents, such as, “I can’t believe that an ordinary worker like me is living in this earthly paradise.”
Analysts believe the song aims to emphasize Kim’s development achievements in Pyongyang despite sanctions and economic difficulties, and set him apart from his predecessors.
Referring to Pyongyang as “a mother’s embrace” also aligns with Kim’s increasing use of his daughter Kim Ju-ae to craft a fatherly image.
The song was played not during official Day of the Sun celebrations but at the inauguration of 10,000 housing units in Pyongyang’s Hwasong District — an event overseen by Kim himself — which further supports this interpretation.
“In North Korea, songs are a central and strategic tool for political propaganda aimed at residents,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University. “They represent a condensed expression of Kim’s philosophy, ideology and party policies.”
He added that since last year, when Pyongyang began severing inter-Korean ties, it also banned songs related to reconciliation like “Glad to Meet You,” which aligns with this propagandistic strategy.
However, experts argue that Kim’s efforts to modernize Pyongyang and promote regional development under the “10×20 Policy” — which aims to reduce the living standard gap between Pyongyang and rural areas by building 20 local industrial factories each year for 10 years, selecting two cities or counties from each of its 10 provinces annually — are essentially performative at best. A striking example is the lack of recovery in Sinuiju, North Pyongan Province, one of the areas hardest hit by severe flooding in July last year.
Satellite images analyzed by Seoul-based firm Satellite Intelligence Analytics (SIA) show that the state of Sinuiju remained virtually unchanged between December last year and May this year. Most residential areas devastated by flooding remain demolished and untouched, apart from a few temporary structures.
After heavy rains caused significant casualties and property damage across Sinuiju, Jagang and Ryanggang provinces in July and August last year, Kim made three visits to affected areas and ordered swift recovery efforts.
During his on-site inspections, Kim called for the construction of new homes, schools and hospitals, which analysts viewed as an attempt to appease public discontent. He also showcased children from disaster-stricken areas being brought to Pyongyang for care under the pretext of “protection.”
Yet, nearly a year later, most residential buildings in Sinuiju — except for some parts of Uihwa Island near the Chinese border — remain dilapidated.
Observers suggest that the lack of progress may be due to resources being funneled into other projects, such as the 10×20 regional development policy.
With North Korea grappling with sweeping international sanctions, chronic economic woes and resource drains from ongoing military production — including supplies for Russia — the regime appears incapable of restoring disaster-hit areas, despite the immediate needs of its people.
