DP urges probe into far-right group accused of opinion rigging during election

The Democratic Party (DP) on Saturday called for a thorough investigation into a conservative education organization's alleged online opinion manipulation in the final days of the June 3 presidential election campaign.In a written briefing, DP floor spokesperson Noh Jong-myeon said a "fair and urgent investigation is urgently needed" into the far-right group "Rhee Park School" to determine whether they were involved in the manipulation of online comments and "far-right propaganda to indoctrinate children.""We will hold accountable any attempt to disturb our society by manipulating public opinion and contaminate the educational field with far-right indoctrination," he said.Last week, the online news outlet Newstapa reported that the education group, named after former conservative Presidents Rhee Syng-man and Park Chung-hee, has been operating a team of online commenters to sway public opinion in favor of then-conservative People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo and against Lee Jae-myung, the then-liberal DP candidate who won this week's presidential election.Earlier, the DP also launched a special committee to investigate the allegations.Yonhap