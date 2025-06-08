 Lee holds first meeting with DP leadership since inauguration
Lee holds first meeting with DP leadership since inauguration

Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 12:46
President Lee Jae-myung, left, shakes hands with Park Chan-dae, right, acting leader of the ruling Democratic Party, at a ceremony to mark the 70th Memorial Day at the Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul on June 6. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae-myung held a dinner meeting with the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Saturday evening, the presidential office said.
 
It marked Lee's first meeting with the DP leadership since he took office on June 4.
 

"As we were elected by the people through difficulty, our first and foremost duty is to live up to their expectations," Lee was quoted as saying by presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
 
Lee also expressed his commitment to governing with humility, according to Kang. In response, the DP lawmakers reportedly agreed to contribute to the success of the Lee administration.
 
The dinner, held at Lee's official residence in Hannam-dong, was attended by 24 DP lawmakers, including acting party leader and floor leader Park Chan-dae, and former Supreme Council member Jung Chung-rae, as well as Kang Hoon-sik, Lee's chief of staff.
 
 

