Opportunities, challenges abound as President Lee makes diplomatic debut at G7 summit
Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 21:30
President Lee Jae-myung has chosen a high-stakes debut for his first appearance in multilateral diplomacy: the upcoming Group of 7 (G7) summit in Canada from June 15 to 17.
The decision carries weight not only as Korea’s return to international normalcy after the state of emergency declared on Dec. 3 last year, but also as the starting point for President Lee’s unresolved foreign policy challenges — with a potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump looming large.
A powerful first impression with Trump
On Friday, the presidential office said that Lee and Trump held their first phone call, describing it as “friendly and candid.”
“The two leaders praised each other's leadership and agreed to closely cooperate for the development of the Korea-U.S. alliance,” according to the presidential office.
However, unlike the traditional practice of calling immediately upon inauguration or election, the conversation came after a noticeable delay. As of Sunday morning, the White House had not released any official statement. Trump, who actively posts on Truth Social, made no mention of the call before or after it.
This makes the upcoming G7 meeting even more important, as it may provide President Lee’s first in-person encounter with Trump. With leaders from many countries competing for face time amid tensions over trade wars and tariffs, simply securing a meeting within 10 days of taking office could prove advantageous for Lee.
Even if no formal Korea-U.S. summit is arranged, a brief exchange could still carry significance. Key issues like tariffs, defense cost sharing and the strategic flexibility of U.S. Forces Korea are expected to be handled in future bilateral talks — but for now, demonstrating that Lee can build a “bromance” with Trump as a trustworthy ally may be considered a success.
Trump is known for forming judgments based on first impressions — whether with people or briefing documents. That makes preparation for this early encounter critical to ensuring a positive outcome.
“Trump often translates personal rapport into foreign policy,” said Professor Park Won-gon of Ewha Womans University’s North Korean studies department. “It’s important to consider how to build trust in the first meeting, even assuming Trump may not initially come across as friendly.”
During Friday's call, President Lee notably shifted his position on tariffs. According to the presidential office, the two sides "agreed to strive for an early agreement on tariff negotiations that would satisfy both countries” and will encourage tangible results in working-level talks.
This marks a significant departure from President Lee’s earlier views, which contrasted with Trump’s push for fast negotiations. During a televised debate on May 18, he said of Trump’s tariff policy, “If the United States continues to erode trust and reliability like this, it won’t last long,” and added, “We shouldn’t be the first to rush into an early deal.”
Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist during his first term, criticized Lee’s cautious stance as "bad" for the United States. Lee’s softened tone during the recent phone call may have been intended to signal alignment with Trump’s direction, countering those concerns.
Also first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba
The G7 summit will also likely mark President Lee’s first face-to-face encounter with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, as Korea and Japan approach the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization on June 22.
When the two countries marked the 50th anniversary in 2015, the leaders attended each other’s commemorative receptions. This year, Japan’s reception in Seoul is scheduled for June 16, while Korea’s reception in Tokyo is set for June 19. Due to scheduling conflicts, Lee will not attend either, but meeting Ishiba in Canada could offer an even more symbolic opportunity. A joint congratulatory message may also be issued.
Given Lee’s past criticism of Japan’s attitude on historical issues, the meeting could serve as a litmus test for his administration’s Japan policy. Upon taking office, Lee emphasized “policy consistency,” signaling that he would maintain the comfort women agreement reached by the Park Geun-hye administration and the third-party compensation plan for wartime laborers adopted under the Yoon Suk Yeol government.
Lee also stated his intent to strengthen the Korea-U.S. alliance and trilateral cooperation with Japan, and the G7 summit could be a meaningful step in demonstrating that resolve. A three-way summit with the United States, Japan and Korea may also be possible. The United States has actively promoted trilateral security cooperation as a counterweight to China.
Proving Lee's 'pragmatic diplomacy'
Although China will not attend the summit, the G7 has increasingly positioned itself as a counterbalance to Beijing.
In April, G7 foreign ministers expressed “deep concern over China’s provocative actions, including large-scale military exercises around Taiwan.” Finance ministers last month also indirectly criticized China, referring to “nonmarket policies and practices that cause trade imbalances.”
Even as an observer nation, Korea’s participation in the G7 carries weight, with the potential to align with the summit’s outcomes. Some have raised concerns that Lee’s brand of “pragmatic diplomacy” could be misunderstood as “equidistance diplomacy” between the United States and China. That makes his messaging on China and the United States especially important.
On the campaign trail, Lee said, “We can say ‘xie xie’ ['thank you' in Chinese] to China and also to Taiwan. Why get involved in whether China and Taiwan fight? That has nothing to do with us,” and added, “We don’t need to get too deeply involved in their conflict — we should respect the status quo and keep our distance.”
However, China has unilaterally placed structures and buoys in the Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ) of the Yellow Sea. It has even deployed an aircraft carrier — considered central to a potential Taiwan invasion — for maritime drills inside the PMZ. This has raised concerns of “gray zone provocations” aimed at turning the Yellow Sea into Chinese-controlled waters. The position President Lee reveals at the summit will be closely watched.
“There may be skepticism within Trump’s circle about President Lee’s foreign policy direction,” said Professor Kim Jae-chun of Sogang University’s Graduate School of International Studies. “Given that this is their first summit-level interaction, it’s essential to clearly affirm that the Korea-U.S. alliance is the cornerstone of our foreign and security policy.”
A declaration of normalization: 'Korea is back'
President Lee’s attendance at the G7 summit signals the full restoration of summit diplomacy, which had been paused for six months. Still, launching his diplomacy on a multilateral stage adds pressure.
Unlike bilateral meetings, multilateral events offer little room for special accommodations, and unpredictable developments are common.
Another concern is the incomplete state of Lee’s foreign policy team. Only Wi Sung-lac has been appointed as the national security adviser; three key deputy positions, including the second deputy for national security, who oversees summit diplomacy, remain vacant.
Even with the experienced diplomat Wi at the helm, more hands are urgently needed. Experts stress that staffing must be completed quickly.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YOO JEE-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
