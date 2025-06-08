President Lee announces core presidential secretary lineup
Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 19:30
President Lee Jae-myung has announced the first lineup of senior aides who will lead his administration by appointing key presidential secretaries for political affairs, public communications and civil affairs on Sunday.
Lee Jae-myung named Woo Sang-ho, a former lawmaker with the Democratic Party (DP), as senior secretary for political affairs. Lee Kyu-youn, former executive director of news at broadcaster JTBC — an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily — was appointed senior secretary for public communications, and Oh Kwang-soo, a lawyer and former prosecutor, was tapped as senior secretary for civil affairs.
With just two positions, senior secretary for inclusion and senior secretary for AI, left unfilled, Lee’s presidential office is nearly complete with a structure of three chiefs — chief of staff, policy chief and national security adviser — and seven senior secretaries.
Observers say the appointments reflect the administration’s direction toward “national unity and pragmatic, interest-driven policies,” according to Lee Jun-han, a professor of political science and international relations at Incheon National University.
“It appears that professional qualifications were prioritized over ideological alignment or seniority,” added Lee Jae-mook, a political science professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.
“The president has consistently emphasized his role as a president who serves all people,” said chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik at a press briefing on Sunday. “This personnel reshuffle reflects his commitment to national unity.”
“Lee has called for a government that focuses not on conservative or progressive divides, but on the people and the Republic of Korea,” said Kang. “He has urged his aides to prioritize communication and unity to address livelihood issues.”
The three newly appointed secretaries will work closely with Kang, who was born in the 1970s and is part of the so-called “97 generation” — those born in the 1970s and who attended university in the 1990s. Both Woo and Lee Kyu-youn are 11 years older than Kang, while Oh is 13 years older.
The appointment of Woo — a four-term lawmaker — as senior political secretary is unusual, but many in political circles have called him “the right person to coordinate relations between the president and both ruling and opposition parties,” according to a third-term DP lawmaker.
A leading figure in the 86 generation — those who entered university in the 1980s and were born in the 1960s — Woo is also known for being “someone who can engage in dialogue with the opposition,” said a People Power Party lawmaker.
During the 2016 impeachment proceedings against former President Park Geun-hye, Woo, as floor leader of the DP, succeeded in persuading members of the then-ruling Saenuri Party to support the motion after a prolonged negotiation process.
“Woo has a firm philosophy of communication and coexistence,” said Kang. “He is the right person to transcend partisan lines, resolve social conflict and foster national unity.”
Oh Kwang-soo, the new senior civil affairs secretary, also symbolizes the president’s practical approach. A classmate of President Lee at the Judicial Research and Training Institute, Oh held posts including deputy chief of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office and chief of the Daegu District Prosecutors’ Office, marking him as a veteran of special investigations.
His nomination faced considerable backlash within the ruling bloc. The president nevertheless stood firm and reportedly persuaded his aides and DP leadership by arguing, “We need someone who understands the prosecution.”
“Oh deeply understands President Lee’s philosophy on prosecutorial reform and will help implement the president’s reform agenda," said Kang.
Lee Kyu-youn, the new senior secretary for public communications, began his journalism career at the JoongAng Ilbo in 1988. He later served as editorial writer and head of news at JTBC. In 2004, he became the first Korean journalist to win a special international award from U.S.-based Investigative Reporters and Editors for his series “Children Trapped in Poverty.”
Regarding political strategy, the appointments reflect an effort to balance a relatively young chief of staff with more senior secretaries. Policy-wise, the president opted for veteran bureaucrats and academics to ensure robust execution.
Kim Yong-beom, a former first vice Finance Minister, was appointed policy chief over Lee Han-joo, a close aide of Lee Jae-myung's and a professor at Gachon University who previously led the Democratic Research Institute.
Kim will be supported by Ha Joon-kyung, senior secretary for economic growth and a mainstream economist, and Moon Jin-young, senior secretary for social affairs and a professor at Sogang University.
Wi Sung-lac, a seasoned diplomat who held key roles including director-general for North American affairs, minister for political affairs at the Korean Embassy in Washington and chief negotiator for Korean Peninsula peace talks, was tapped as national security adviser — a choice that underscores the administration’s pragmatic approach.
However, concerns have been raised over delays in appointing the deputy national security advisers.
With Lee scheduled to attend the Group of 7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, from June 15, coordination on diplomatic and national security issues has become urgent.
"Appointing the second deputy national security adviser, who will oversee foreign policy, and the presidential secretary for diplomatic strategy has become especially pressing," said a source within the ruling bloc.
BY KIM GYU-TAE
