Presidential pleasantries: Lee meets DP lawmakers for first dinner at Seoul home
Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 19:31
President Lee Jae-myung laughs with the Democratic Party (DP) leadership on the lawn of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul on June 7 for dinner. It was the first time that the president had met lawmakers from the DP in a formal setting since his inauguration on June 4. ″It is our duty to live up to the expectations of the citizens who elected us,″ he said.
