 Prominent ex-DP lawmaker Woo named Lee's political affairs secretary
Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 15:19
Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik, second from left, announces the appointments of (from left) former four-term Democratic Party lawmaker Woo Sang-ho, former ranking prosecutor Oh Kwang-soo and former JTBC CEO Lee Kyu-youn, as the presidential secretaries for political affairs, civil affairs and public relations, respectively, at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul on June 8. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae-myung named prominent former Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Woo Sang-ho as his secretary for political affairs, the presidential office announced Sunday.
 
Lee picked Lee Kyu-youn, a veteran journalist and former CEO of cable TV channel JTBC, as presidential secretary for public relations and communication, Lee's chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said in a briefing.
 

Oh Kwang-soo, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer, was named secretary for civil affairs.
  
Woo, a former four-term lawmaker, has served as the DP floor leader and co-chaired Lee's campaign teams during both the 2022 and 2025 presidential elections.
 
"Woo is the right person to promote unity, with a strong philosophy of bipartisan cooperation," Kang said. "With his extensive legislative experience, he is expected to serve as an effective bridge between the presidential office and the National Assembly."
 
Lee, a former journalist at the JoongAng Ilbo daily, gained public recognition for his award-winning investigative reporting. He was later promoted to head the affiliated cable TV station JTBC.
 
Kang called Lee a fitting choice to lead public relations and communication to promote the reform agenda of the Lee government.
 
The new civil affairs secretary Oh last served as the chief prosecutor of the Daegu District Prosecutors Office before leaving the public service.
 
"Oh has a deep understanding of President Lee's philosophy on prosecutorial reform, making him a suitable choice as the first presidential secretary for civil affairs," Kang said.

