Marriages, births climb for 12 consecutive months in Seoul
Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 17:20
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Seoul’s marriages and births have risen for 12 consecutive months, with the city recording its highest number of monthly births in three years, signaling a rebound in key demographic indicators.
The number of babies born in Seoul in March was 3,786, up 8.7 percent from March last year, according to Statistics Korea on Sunday. This is the highest figure for the month of March since 2022, when the total was 4,027. The capital has now seen year-on-year increases in births for 12 months running, beginning in April 2024.
The number of marriages is also on the rise. In March, there were 3,814 marriages in Seoul, a 20 percent increase compared to March 2024, marking 12 consecutive months of growth since April last year.
Seoul has long had one of the lowest fertility rates in the world. The city’s total fertility rate stood at 0.55 last year. However, as more residents get married, the fertility rate has improved. In the first quarter of this year, the city recorded a total fertility rate of 0.65 — an 8.3 percent increase from the same period last year.
Highest March birthrate in three years
City officials attribute the rise in fertility not only to more marriages, but also to Seoul’s comprehensive low birthrate policies.
Since 2023, the city has provided fertility treatment subsidies to all couples experiencing infertility, regardless of income. The subsidy covers medical costs up to a cap of 300,000 to 1.1 million won ($221 to $811) per procedure.
All pregnant women residing in Seoul are also eligible for a 700,000 won transportation subsidy to ease the cost of using taxis, buses and subways during pregnancy.
Recently, the city launched a discount mall for child care supplies, offering diapers, formula and other items at up to 50 percent off regular retail prices. Around 700 brands are participating, with some 10,000 items expected to be available.
This year, housing support for newlyweds has also been expanded. In April, Seoul became the first local government in Korea to offer housing subsidies of up to 7.2 million won over two years to households without a home that give birth to a child.
Another program offers up to 300,000 won per month for two years to ensure families can remain in the city even after having a child.
Eligible recipients are households without a home who gave birth this year, earn less than 180 percent of the median income, and live in properties with a jeonse (lump sum) deposit of 300 million won or a monthly rent of 1.3 million won or less.
“Since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, more residents have been getting married, and births are following,” said a Seoul city official. “We will continue pursuing consistent marriage, childbirth and child care policies.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
