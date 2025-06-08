Intelligence service suspected of deleting data on former president's phone after martial law declaration
Police investigators have uncovered evidence suggesting that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) was involved in remotely deleting data from secure phones used by former President Yoon Suk Yeol; Hong Jang-won, former first deputy director of the NIS; and Kim Bong-sik, former chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency — three days after Yoon's martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024.
According to police sources on Sunday, the special investigation unit for martial law within the National Office of Investigation summoned former Presidential Security Service (PSS) Deputy Chief Kim Sung-hoon on Wednesday for questioning about the remote deletion of secure phone data on Dec. 6 of last year.
Kim reportedly told investigators that he "had nothing to do with the deletion of the secure phone data,” and stated that the person responsible at the time was former PSS Chief Park Jong-joon. Police also confirmed that Kim and Yoon did not exchange any communications on the day the data was deleted.
However, investigators learned that a phone call had taken place between Park and NIS Director Cho Tae-yong shortly before the deletions. After that call, the secure phone data belonging to figures including Hong was remotely wiped. Police uncovered this sequence while analyzing servers related to the secure phones, which were submitted voluntarily by the PSS.
The deletions occurred on Dec. 6, the same day Hong publicly revealed at a National Assembly Intelligence Committee meeting that he had received a secure call from former Yoon on Dec. 3, the day martial law was declared.
“President Yoon called and said, ‘Use this opportunity to round them all up. Clean everything out,’” Hong said at the time, showing four secure call logs with Yoon — including a 1-minute, 24-second call received at 10:53 p.m. on the night of the declaration.
Police suspect that the NIS may have requested a “security measure” — specifically a remote logout — from the PSS in response to Hong’s testimony. When a secure phone is logged out remotely, its data, including call logs and message history, is erased, and the device becomes a “blank phone.” Investigators believe this action could amount to destruction of evidence and are working to confirm who gave the order and how it was carried out.
To that end, police plan to summon both Park and Cho for questioning. Reporters attempted to reach them via phone and text messages, but neither responded. Park is also under investigation for separate allegations of obstructing justice by blocking the execution of the first arrest warrant of Yoon, issued by both the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.
Police also intend to determine whether Yoon was directly involved in ordering the deletion of secure phone data. Investigators are reviewing evidence suggesting that on Dec. 7 of last year, Yoon instructed Kim to delete secure phone data used by former military commanders Kwak Jong-geun, Yeo In-hyung and Lee Jin-woo.
Yoon allegedly said to Kim, “Shouldn’t we take measures regarding the secure phones of those under investigation?” However, because the PSS staff did not follow Kim’s directive, the deletion was never carried out.
