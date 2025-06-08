 Too late to save the barn
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 20:00
 
 
Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who withdrew from the People Power Party’s presidential primary, fiercely criticized the party on June 8, calling it a “pseudo-conservative party” on Facebook and declaring that “it must now be dismantled.” Following its presidential election defeat, the PPP has remained in disarray, with growing tensions between former interim leader Han Dong-hoon and former candidate Kim Moon-soo. As the party struggles to recover — likened to not only losing the cow but burning down the barn — Hong’s harsh internal critique has added to the turmoil. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
