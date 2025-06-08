More in Baseball

Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong returns from injury with steal and 2 hits

City creates new task force in response to KBO team's relocation threat

Heroes sign ex-MLB player Stone Garrett as temporary injury replacement

Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre to visit Korean minor league team for clinic

'If the players don’t give up, the fans won’t': How Cho Sung-hwan could turn the Doosan Bears around