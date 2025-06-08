Champions compete: Ulsan HD begins training for FIFA Club World Cup
Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 14:51
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Ulsan HD started training in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday ahead of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup kicking off on June 16.
Ulsan are the sole representatives of the K League in the Club World Cup, where the team will face the Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Fluminense of Brazil and Borrusia Dortmund of Germany in the group stage.
The regining K League 1 champions will first play the Sundowns on June 17.
