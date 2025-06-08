Fans to spell out 'We are Korea' at final World Cup qualifier against Kuwait
Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 14:50 Updated: 08 Jun. 2025, 20:14
The message “We Daehan” will be displayed at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Tuesday during Korea’s final 2026 World Cup qualifier against Kuwait in commemoration of the Taeguk Warriors' qualification for their 11th straight World Cup, the Korea Football Association announced on Sunday.
Korea secured their place in the World Cup for the 11th consecutive time after beating Iraq on Thursday.
A large-scale card stunt, in which audience members raise cards in a coordinated pattern to create readable text, will take place in the Red Zone on the first floor, a designated cheering section.
Supporters of the Korean national team, known as the Red Devils, prepared the “We Daehan” message to highlight the national team’s achievement of 11 straight World Cup appearances and to express national pride.
Daehan is a poetic abbreviation of Daehanminguk, the Korean name for Korea. In this context, the message conveys a sense of national unity and pride, roughly translating to “We are Korea.”
The slogan also emphasizes the shared effort between players and fans in reaching the milestone.
The Red Devils pulled off a similar card stunt at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, during a qualifier against Jordan in March, spelling out, “A dream that began in 1986 — 11th Korea, here we come 2026.”
The message referenced the start of Korea’s World Cup journey in 1986 and the country's bid to qualify for the tournament for the 11th time in a row.
Had Korea won that match, the team would have qualified for the World Cup ahead of their penultimate fixture against Iraq, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
The Red Devils will also lead a stadiumwide cheer during Tuesday's qualifier.
Every spectator will receive a Korean flag-themed clapper to participate.
Before kickoff, all fans will sing the cheer song “Go West” together to the sound of the Red Devils’ trumpet section, welcoming the national team onto the pitch.
Following the match, indie synth-pop band Glen Check will perform. Known for their music featured in online football games, the group will play a rearranged version of the FIFA anthem.
The national squad will re-enter the pitch to deliver post-match remarks and walk the stadium to thank fans for their support.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
