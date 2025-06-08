 An Se-young secures fifth title of season in dramatic Indonesia Open final
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

An Se-young secures fifth title of season in dramatic Indonesia Open final

Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 18:11
An Se-young competes in the women's singles final at the Indonesia Open against Wang Zhiyi at Istora Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 8. [AP/YONHAP]

An Se-young competes in the women's singles final at the Indonesia Open against Wang Zhiyi at Istora Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 8. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Korean badminton star An Se-young claimed her fifth title of the season on Sunday after beating China’s Wang Zhiyi in a dramatic comeback in the women's singles final at the Kapal Api Indonesia Open 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia. 
  
An rallied from one game down for a 2-1 victory, losing the first game 21-13 and bouncing back to claim the second 21-19 and third 21-15. 
 

Related Article

  
She last won the Indonesia Open title in 2021 and lost the final to China's Chen Yufei last year.
 
An's road to this year's final saw her cruise past some strong competitors. She beat Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand 2-0 in the round of 32, then took down compatriot Kim Ga-eun, Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Wang in order. 
 
A victory over Wang also marks An's third time beating the Chinese contender in the final this year after doing so at the Malaysia Open and All England Open Badminton Championships.  
 
She clinched a title at the 2025 Orléans Masters after a win over another long-time rival Chen in March, but she lost to Chen in the quarterfinal last month at the Singapore Open.
 
An shook hands with Wang and the umpire before acknowledging the crowd, basking in applause and cheers. 
  
“Many people helped me grow,” An said in a postmatch interview. “The key was that I believed in myself.”
 
An has already captured every major title at 23, including two medals — one gold and one bronze — at the World Championships and one gold medal apiece at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 and Paris Olympics last year.  
 
She is not only the first Korean badminton player to win a gold in the women’s singles at the Asiad in 29 years, but also the first Korean to secure gold in the discipline at the Olympics since Bang Soo-hyun did so in 1996.   
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
tags An Se-young Indonesia Open Final

More in Olympic Sports

An Se-young secures fifth title of season in dramatic Indonesia Open final

High hopes: Woo Sang-hyeok clinches sixth international title in Rome

Shin Yu-bin and Ryu Han-na win bronze at World Table Tennis Championships in Qatar

Record-breaking Korean sport shooter with level 2 hearing disability sets sights on Olympic gold

Foreign boxer Choi Shi-ro fights for shot at Korean citizenship and boxing history

Related Stories

Sports Ministry to investigate Badminton Korea Association over An Se-young's allegations

Olympic champion An Se-young falls short in Denmark Open final against China's Wang Zhiyi

An Se-young wins second All England Open Badminton Championships

Changing the outdated management system

22-year-old An Se-young wins historic gold, beating He Bingjiao 2-0
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)