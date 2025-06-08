 High hopes: Woo Sang-hyeok clinches sixth international title in Rome
High hopes: Woo Sang-hyeok clinches sixth international title in Rome

Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 16:08 Updated: 08 Jun. 2025, 20:16
High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok competes in the men's high jump at the 2025 Diamond League at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 7. [EPA/YONHAP]

High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok won the 2025 Diamond League in Rome on Saturday after clearing 2.23 meters. 
 
Woo achieved the feat on his third attempt and clinched his sixth straight international title, achieving his season's personal best in the process.
 

He started this season with a win at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver Hustopec Jumping Competition in the Czech Republic in February and went on to claim titles at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver event in Slovakia later that month, World Athletics Indoor Championships in China in March, What Gravity Challenge in Qatar and Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, last month. 
 
 
 
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Woo Sang-hyeok High jumper 2025 Diamond League

