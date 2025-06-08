 Ukrainian soldier says Samsung smartphone saved him from shrapnel, posts pics to prove it
Published: 08 Jun. 2025, 15:03 Updated: 08 Jun. 2025, 19:05
A Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra phone is seen pierced through with shrapnel in this photo uploaded on Samsung Electronics' Ukrainian website [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A Ukrainian soldier said a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone protected him from shrapnel during a Russian bombardment, describing the device as “armor.”
 
A user who identified himself as a soldier posted a customer review on Samsung Electronics' Ukrainian website in mid-May, sharing his account of the incident, according to Ukrainian IT news outlet Mezha on Friday.
 

“During the shelling, a large fragment hit my Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra directly,” the user wrote. “It pierced the screen, but got stuck in the strong titanium case and did not enter my body.”
 
“The phone literally became armor between me and the wound,” the user added.
 
A photo uploaded with the review showed the top left portion of the phone’s display heavily damaged, with a visible puncture mark.
 
“We will repair his device free of charge as a token of our gratitude for his service and trust in the Samsung brand,” said a Samsung representative in Ukraine, according to the Mezha report.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
