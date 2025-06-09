 Lee to hold second meeting of emergency economic task force on Monday
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 08:56
President Lee Jae-myung delivers opening remarks during the first emergency economic response task force meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae-myung will hold the second meeting of the emergency economic task force this week, his office said Sunday, which is likely to discuss an additional supplementary budget to boost the local economy.
 
Lee is set to preside over the session with presidential aides, relevant authorities and working-level officials on Monday, with economic stimulus measures and details of the second supplementary budget expected to be high on the agenda.
 

Lee chaired the first meeting of the task force on his first day in office last week, during which he was briefed on the assessment of the local economy and potential effects of an extra budget.
 
During his campaign, Lee pledged to introduce an additional budget of at least 30 trillion won ($22.1 billion) to revitalize the sluggish economy.
 
As the National Assembly approved a 13.8 trillion won extra budget bill last month, the additional budget is expected to be at least 20 trillion won.
 
Rep. Jin Sung-joon, policy chair of the ruling Democratic Party, said in a recent radio interview that the party is considering a supplementary budget worth 20-21 trillion won, noting 14 trillion won in spending, out of its initial proposal of 35 trillion won, was already confirmed in the first supplementary budget.
 

