500 won Americanos: Paik Jong-won's TheBorn Korea rolls out massive discounts across franchises
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 15:18 Updated: 09 Jun. 2025, 18:45
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
As public scrutiny intensifies, TheBorn Korea — led by embattled food entrepreneur Paik Jong-won — is rolling out aggressive discounts across its franchises this month, slashing prices on signature items like jjajangmyeon (black bean noodles), Americanos and donburi (rice bowls) in what appears to be a high-stakes effort to win back consumer trust.
Hong Kong Banjeom 0410, the company’s Chinese restaurant chain, will offer jjajangmyeon at 3,900 won ($2.87), 40 percent off the regular price on Tuesday and Wednesday. From June 17 to 19, bokkeum jjamppong (fried spicy seafood noodles) will drop to 5,500 won — its price from a decade ago. The offer excludes a handful of stores and is limited to takeout at delivery-only branches.
Paik’s Coffee will sell Americanos for just 500 won Tuesday through Thursday, though the deal excludes the larger “Paik size” and does not allow any modifications or add-ons.
Udon chain Yukjeon Udon is cutting the price of its donburi to 3,500 won on Wednesday and Friday. From June 18 to 20, four pork cutlet dishes will be marked down to between 4,000 and 4,500 won.
Hanshin Pocha will sell its spicy chicken feet and boneless chicken feet dishes at a 50 percent discount — 10,000 won and 10,500 won respectively — between Tuesday to Thursday and again on June 18 to 19.
At Baek’s Beer, cream draft beer (500-centiliter) will be half price through Saturday. Starting Sunday running through the end of the month, taco items will be offered for 3,500 won.
TheBorn Korea is also holding broader promotions through June 30 across 20 of its brands, including Saemaul Sikdang and Bonga. The discount campaign is part of the company’s recently announced 30 billion won support initiative, with TheBorn covering all promotional and discount costs.
Detailed information on the discount schedule and items by brand is available on TheBorn Korea’s official website.
“The headquarters will lead with various co-prosperity measures so that both customers and franchisees are satisfied,” a company spokesperson said.
TheBorn Korea has recently come under fire over multiple controversies involving the company and Paik. Allegations include violating farmland regulations, false labeling of food origins and content, cooking with rusted engine oil drums and unlicensed kitchen equipment — raising serious concerns over hygiene and safety.
Paik issued an apology and announced he would “suspend all broadcast activities and focus solely on business operations.” He also said he is “considering appointing a professional CEO.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
