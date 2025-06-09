500 won Americanos: Paik Jong-won's TheBorn Korea rolls out massive discounts across franchises

More in Industry

Future of Korea's labor market lies in 'diversity, autonomy,' says KEF chairman

LG chief Koo stands by EV development as key to company's growth during Indonesia trip

Doosan Enerbility inks $664M Petrovietnam power plant deal

FTC hits Jungheung Group for uncompensated support to company owned by corporate scion

BMW, once overtaken, cruised back to the throne in Korea’s imported car market. Here’s how.