AI dubbing offers Korean content creators a cheaper, faster way to reach global hearts
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 16:14
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
AI dubbing is emerging as a game-changer in the content industry, offering creators a faster, cheaper way to localize videos with natural-sounding voices and its potential uses surpassing simple entertainment.
Thanks to advances in generative AI, voice synthesis has become significantly more expressive, enabling dubbing that sounds natural to human ears. Korean startups and global platforms alike are racing to harness its potential for global reach.
Dubbing has traditionally been a time-consuming and expensive process, often taking days to complete with dozens of staff. But AI has drastically shortened that timeline and reduced costs. Work that once took hours and cost millions of won can now be completed in minutes for a fraction of the price.
“Media dubbing companies typically assign 50 to 60 people to a single film,” said Shin Hyun-jin, CEO of AI dubbing startup Hudson AI.“If AI can handle everything from translation to voice synthesis, the efficiency gains are significant.”
As video platforms like Netflix and TikTok grow in influence, so does the market for AI dubbing.
While Korean viewers typically prefer subtitles, viewers in North and South America and Europe favor dubbed content. Despite costing more than 10 times what subtitles cost, dubbing is often essential for global distribution.
For languages with fewer speakers, however, traditional dubbing costs can skyrocket.
AI dubbing offers a more scalable solution. Market research firm Market.us projects the global AI dubbing tools market will grow from $794.3 million in 2023 to $2.9 billion by 2033.
But AI dubbing has limits. In high-end productions, especially films and series with major investments, human voice actors remain critical.
Experts believe AI dubbing will primarily serve budget-conscious segments.
“Premium dubbing using well-known voice actors and cost-effective AI dubbing will likely form two distinct markets,” said a spokesperson from software company ESTsoft.
One platform already seeing the impact of AI dubbing is YouTube.
Channels that previously could not afford professional dubbing can now reach global audiences.
“With AI dubbing, even individual creators have a shot at earning the Ruby Play Button,” said Kim Saeng-geun, director of ESTsoft’s Perso Software as a Service, referring to YouTube’s 50 million subscriber milestone.
Short-form creators in particular are turning to AI tools. Some films and TV dramas have started experimenting as well, though the field is still in its early stages due to the importance of natural voices and mouth movement in traditional media.
Even individual creators without access to large budgets or teams can now localize their content into multiple languages. Korean videos can be turned into English, Japanese or Spanish in a matter of moments. Some tools even adjust the speaker’s lip movements to match the dubbed language.
One example is the Swedish science fiction film “Watch the Skies,” which premiered in the United States last month.
Although the actors originally spoke Swedish, an AI developed by British startup Flawless created natural-sounding English performances.
Hudson AI has provided dubbing for Korean films like “Honest Candidate 2” (2022) and the animated feature “Carbot: Secret of the Suspicious Magic Troupe” (2022).
Sports broadcasts are another promising area. Hudson AI is partnering with LG U+ to deliver live Korean baseball games in English, Japanese and other languages in regions such as the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan.
The company separates commentary from the stadium audio, translates the commentary and uses AI to synthesize a new voice in a tone familiar to local audiences. Even KBO terminology is adjusted for natural translation.
Public institutions are beginning to use the technology as well.
“We received a request from the Rural Development Administration to dub agricultural safety videos for foreign workers in rural Korea,” said Park Jung-hyun, CEO of dubbing agency BeBridge. "BeBridge provided AI dubbing in eight languages, including Vietnamese, Thai, Nepali, Cambodian and Filipino."
AI dubbing’s importance is also growing among global content platforms.
Amazon Prime Video recently began piloting AI dubbing on 12 films and drama series in English and Spanish. YouTube is rolling out an “auto dubbing” service for creators, though current language support remains limited.
ElevenLabs is considered an industry leader among AI startups. The company, now a unicorn backed by Disney and LG, is known for its sophisticated voice cloning and synthesis technologies.
Co-founders Mati Staniszewski and Piotr Dabkowski, both from Poland, launched the firm after growing frustrated with poor-quality dubs of American films.
Korean firms are entering the industry as well. ESTsoft, best known for its AlZip file compression software, is expanding into AI, digital humans and dubbing. Its Perso.ai platform offers a global AI dubbing service via its “AI Video Translator.”
Hudson AI also launched “Timber,” its own dubbing platform.
“We are targeting content that is not tied to major video platforms,” said Shin Hyun-jin, CEO of the company.
BeBridge applies AI dubbing to videos using its own in-house dubbing agent.
So, how might AI voice actors change the content industry? Many believe it could help Korean content reach broader global audiences.
“Among the top 50 Korean YouTube channels, about 70 to 80 percent feature content like mukbang [an online broadcast in which a host consumes various foods] — where language isn’t very important,” said Park of BeBridge. “Once language barriers are removed through AI dubbing, demand will explode.”
Foreign creators aiming to reach Korean audiences may also increase.
“We once helped a cryptocurrency YouTube channel based in the Middle East launch a Korean-language version,” Park said.
But will AI replace human voice actors entirely? Industry insiders believe a hybrid model is more likely.
“A human voice actor might guide the tone and character, with AI finishing the dubbing based on that input,” said Shin of Hudson AI.
Japan’s voice actor market provides a unique case. Popular voice actors enjoy fandoms rivaling those of pop idols, and their casting can determine an animation’s success.
Some experts suggest voice actor IPs could be licensed for AI dubbing.
“With AI, fans can hear their favorite voice actors more often, while actors open up new revenue opportunities,” Shin said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM NAM-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)