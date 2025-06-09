Amcham business delegation to visit U.S. amid leadership change in Korea

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) said Monday it will send a high-level business delegation to the United States aimed at strengthening economic ties between Seoul and Washington following the recent leadership change in Korea.The delegation, comprising 20 senior executives from major U.S. and Korean firms, will meet with key officials in the U.S. administration and legislature in Washington from Tuesday to Thursday.They will include officials from Amazon Web Services, Corning, Hyundai Motor Group and Posco Holdings, according to Amcham.The group will seek to expand cooperation in strategic sectors, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, while also pushing for stronger U.S. support for Korean investments, reduced trade imbalances and improved conditions for companies operating in Korea."With Korea's new administration just taking office, this is a unique window of opportunity to help shape the next phase of bilateral economic cooperation," said James Kim, Amcham chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), referring to the inauguration of Korean President Lee Jae-myung last week.Yonhap