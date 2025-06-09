BMW, once overtaken, cruised back to the throne in Korea’s imported car market. Here’s how.
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 16:36 Updated: 09 Jun. 2025, 18:25
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
BMW was the first foreign auto brand to establish a Korean subsidiary in 1995. In the three decades since, it has firmly established itself as Korea’s No. 1 imported car brand.
But the journey hasn’t always been smooth sailing. The German premium marque faced a major setback in 2018 when a series of diesel vehicle fires led to public backlash, safety concerns and a massive nationwide recall. As a result, BMW was forced to surrender its No. 1 position to Mercedes-Benz for nearly a decade.
Yet instead of retreating, it embarked on a long-term strategy to restore its brand image — investing heavily in after-sales service, expanding its EV lineup and strengthening its commitment to the Korean market through localized marketing and infrastructure. In 2023, it reclaimed the top spot with 78,545 units sold and has been maintaining its grip on the No. 1 position for two consecutive years.
BMW Korea on Sunday ended a three-day customer festival marking its 30th anniversary, also the 20th anniversary for its MINI subbrand, to offer an immersive experience that included track sessions and an exclusive exhibition of historic vehicles that showcased the brand’s legacy and innovation.
It also unveiled the fully revamped 1 Series and 2 Series models for the first time in Korea, garnering a total of 18,000 visitors at the automaker’s driving center in Yeongjong Island, Incheon.
Opened in 2014, the 240,000-square-meter (2,583,339-square-foot) BMW Driving Center in Korea is the third facility of its kind within the BMW Group — and the only one in the world to combine a test track and exhibition facility in a single location. BMW invested a total of 95 billion won ($70 million) in the center.
The lease for the BMW Driving Center is set to expire this year in the midst of complicated legal battles between the original leasing party, golf club operator Sky72, and the site owner, Incheon International Airport. Sky72 developed the land and subleased it to BMW, creating a multilayered contractual structure, and with the two engaged in a four-year legal dispute, BMW has found itself in a precarious position.
Incheon Airport announced that it will open a public bid for the center next year.
“We intend to actively participate in the upcoming bid process next year, with the firm goal of securing a renewed contract and continuing operations at the site,” a spokesperson for BMW Korea told the Korea JoongAng Daily at a sneak peek event for the press a day before the festival opened.
BMW has invested approximately 322 billion won in Korea to date and has pledged an additional 65 billion won in investments through 2027, including a Regional Distribution Center in Anseong, Gyeonggi, as the largest BMW parts logistics center among the company’s global subsidiaries, and the largest of its kind operated by any imported car brand in Korea.
The German brand in 2022 even selected Korea as the first country to unveil its updated 5 Series and the New MINI Countryman. In 2015, it also established a research center in Korea in a first for foreign auto brands, particularly due to its close relationship with other EV parts firms like Samsung SDI.
The automaker also installed a total of 2,125 chargers across the country.
“Our success in the Korean market has been made possible thanks to our deep affection for and trust in Korea,” said a BMW Korea spokesperson. “We remain committed to growing together with Korean society and becoming the most beloved automotive brand in the country.”
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)