Samsung tops European microwave market in 2024

Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 15:50
Samsung Electronics' Bespoke microwave product [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics, a major Korean home appliance maker, said Monday it ranked first in microwave sales in the European market last year.
 
According to a survey by market research firm Euromonitor, Samsung accounted for 12 percent of microwave sales across 19 European countries in 2024, marking the 10th consecutive year it has maintained the top position since 2015.
 

Samsung attributed its continued success to its differentiated technology, customized design and features that have resonated with European customers.
 
Last year, the company released a Wi-Fi-enabled model offering a variety of smart features through its SmartThings platform.
 
"The company will continue to deliver consumer-focused innovation, including AI-powered kitchen solutions that connect seamlessly within the SmartThings ecosystem," a company official said.
 
In March, Samsung introduced Home AI, an advanced ecosystem that integrates AI with enhanced connectivity, offering users a seamless and intuitive smart home experience.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Samsung Electronics microwaves

