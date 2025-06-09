Coupang now selling Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana on its R.LUX app
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 19:01 Updated: 09 Jun. 2025, 19:06
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
R.LUX, Coupang’s marketplace for beauty products, has branched out into luxury clothing and accessories.
Coupang announced Monday that the R.LUX app had begun offering clothing and accessories from more than 1,400 luxury brands through its affiliate, Farfetch. Users can browse and select the items in a new tab on the mobile app and order them through Coupang’s Rocket Delivery.
The selection is curated by the London-based Farfetch and includes seasonal items from the most recent major fashion weeks. Brands include global fashion houses like Salvatore Ferragamo and Dolce & Gabbana, as well as Korean brands such as Ader Error, Low Classic and We11Done.
Under the partnership, products will be shipped directly from Farfetch's partnered brands or boutiques with R.LUX handling the final delivery in Korea. Shipping will typically take four to seven days depending on an item's location of origin, deviating from Coupang’s Rocket Delivery’s usual next-day delivery.
Users will be able to pay the final price of their goods, including taxes, on R.LUX without having to separately declare or pay customs duties and VAT, a differentiating factor from overseas purchasing vehicles that require more time-consuming declaration.
Shipping is free, while Coupang's WOW members are eligible for free returns within 30 days.
The e-commerce giant emphasized its efforts to monitor for counterfeit products and assure the authenticity of goods sold on its marketplace. Farfetch only sells authentic products verified through direct partnerships with global brands and trusted boutique partners, according to Coupang.
The partnership comes seven months after R.LUX was rebranded to its current name last October. It was launched as a stand-alone app but can be also accessed through Coupang. The marketplace currently sells skincare and cosmetics from 39 beauty brands including Estée Lauder, Lancôme, Jo Malone London and Kiehl’s.
“Korea is one of the most dynamically growing luxury markets in the world,” said Stephen Eggleston, chief commercial officer of Farfetch. “This partnership will create new opportunities for more customers and brand partners.”
A spokesperson for R.LUX said the company plans to continue expanding its selection across various categories.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
