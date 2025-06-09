Korea aims to commercialize nuclear fusion by 2040. Is that possible?
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 07:00 Updated: 09 Jun. 2025, 14:01
As the AI and electric vehicle boom drives a surge in electricity demand, nuclear fusion — hailed as a next-generation energy source — is drawing renewed attention.
With the United States, China and Europe racing to commercialize the technology, Korea is striving to secure its stake by joining a global fusion energy project.
What’s happening?
The Korea Institute of Fusion Energy and Korea’s first nuclear fusion startup, Enable Fusion, hosted a Fusion Industry Day event on Sunday at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, to explore pathways for commercializing nuclear fusion energy.
Global leaders in the field attended, including Pietro Barabaschi, director-general of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project — the world’s largest fusion reactor currently under construction in France — and Brandon Sorbom, co-founder of U.S. fusion startup Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), which is backed by Bill Gates.
Why is fusion power important?
Nuclear fusion, which mimics the same energy-generating process as the sun, is often referred to as an “artificial sun.” It produces power by fusing small atomic nuclei into heavier ones, releasing massive amounts of energy in the process.
Fusion offers seven times the energy efficiency of conventional nuclear power — which relies on fission — and produces less radioactive waste while also being inherently safer.
However, significant technical hurdles must be overcome before it can be commercialized.
A major challenge is maintaining stable plasma — ionized gas — at an ultra-high temperature of 100 million degrees Celsius (180,000,032 degrees Fahrenheit). This plasma exceeds the sun’s core temperature, requiring infrastructure and materials capable of withstanding extreme conditions.
“The foundation technologies needed to operate fusion power are now in place, but the key is making it economically viable,” said Barabaschi.
Where does Korea stand?
The United States and China are currently in a head-to-head race to complete the world’s first commercial fusion plant by 2027.
U.S. startup CFS is developing a compact and simplified reactor called SPARC, while China is constructing a new fusion reactor dubbed Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak, which is backed by extensive state funding.
Korea, which completed its own research device, the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (Kstar), in 2007 using homegrown technology, is aiming to achieve commercialization by 2040. It is also an active participant in international cooperation, including the ITER project in France.
“Korea, with its world-class nuclear power capabilities, is playing a major role in fusion through the production of high-quality components,” Barabaschi said. “We're working to accelerate commercialization by combining fusion expertise from Korea and other key nations.”
Lee Gyung-Su, Enable Fusion's co-founder and chief strategy officer, emphasized the need for a public-private partnership model.
“Fusion should follow the example set by the space industry,” Lee said. “Just like SpaceX leads innovation while the government provides support, private firms should spearhead technology development in fusion, backed by strong public sector involvement.”
