A cathedral that reimagines heaven in concrete (KOR)

In the heart of Brazil’s purpose-built capital stands a structure that seems to defy gravity and tradition alike. The Cathedral of Brasília, designed by famed Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, is among the most iconic elements of the capital’s cityscape — a space where modernist design meets sacred symbolism.Niemeyer, a leading figure in modern architecture, remained active into his 90s and left behind more than 600 works. Among these, the Cathedral of Brasília is widely considered a masterpiece. Although he drafted the plans in 1958, the cathedral was not completed until 1970, delayed by technical limitations and the disruptions of Brazil’s military coup.The cathedral’s structure comprises sixteen concrete columns shaped as hyperbolic parabolas. These sweeping forms appear like hands raised in prayer or, more darkly, the crown of thorns placed on Jesus' head. Despite Niemeyer’s well-known atheism, the cathedral brims with Christian imagery. A bell tower on the right of the entrance, holding four bells donated by Spain, evokes a chalice. On the left, the oval-shaped baptistery suggests a loaf of bread. Together, the forms represent the wine and bread of the Last Supper — symbols of Christ’s blood and body.At the cathedral’s entrance stand four bronze statues, each four meters (13 feet) high, depicting the authors of the Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Visitors descend through a sloped passage beneath a reflecting pool, moving from daylight into darkness. The tunnel opens into a sanctuary filled with light, a space designed to feel like a sudden revelation.The interior, 70 meters in diameter and 40 meters high, can accommodate up to 4,000 people. Between the columns are vast stained-glass windows in green and blue, symbolizing the sky and clouds. Suspended above the pews are three angel sculptures in flight. The space embodies a modernist realization of the Christian vision of heaven.Niemeyer’s career was marked by political exile and controversy. A committed communist, he was barred from entering the United States and spent two decades in Europe after Brazil’s military regime took power. His bold, sculptural designs led some to dismiss him as a “monumental sculptor.” But at a time when internationalist architecture favored strict lines and right angles, Niemeyer championed curves and abstract forms inspired by Brazil’s mountains and waves.In recognition of his contributions, he received the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1988, becoming its oldest-ever recipient.브라질의 오스카르 니에메예르(1907~2012)는 96세까지 현역 건축가로 활동하며 평생 600여 점의 작품을 설계했다. 신수도 브라질리아는 니에메예르의 도시라 할 정도로 수많은 건축물을 남겼는데 주교좌 대성당이 대표적인 작품이다. 1958년 설계했으나 시공 기술적 난제와 군사쿠데타의 정치적 장애로 1970년에 완공되었다.쌍곡면 포물선으로 설계된 16개의 콘크리트 기둥이 모인 형상은 하늘을 향해 기도하는 손, 또는 십자가 예수에 씌워진 가시면류관을 은유한다. 무신론자라 밝힌 건축가의 종교적 성향과 달리 이 성당은 기독교적 상징으로 충만하다. 스페인에서 기부한 4개의 종을 매단 본당 우측의 종탑은 포도주잔을, 좌측에 건설한 타원형 돔의 세례당은 빵을 연상시킨다. 최후의 만찬에서 비유적으로 말씀한 그리스도의 피와 살이다.출입로 좌우로 사복음서를 쓴 마태·마가·누가·요한이 4m 청동상으로 서 있다. 본당 주위를 두르는 반사 못 아래로 난 경사로를 따라 지하로 진입한다. 어둡고 긴 터널을 지나면 동공이 열리듯 밝고 장엄한 본당 내부로 들어간다. 아래 지름이 70m, 높이 40m로 4000명을 수용하는 거대한 단일 공간이며, 기둥 사이의 면을 모두 유리창으로 채워 빛으로 충만한 예배당이다. 유연하게 펼쳐진 녹색과 청색의 스테인드글라스는 구름을 은유하고 3명의 천사상이 허공을 날고 있다. ‘천국의 재현’이라는 기독교의 전통적 비전을 모더니즘으로 실현했다.그는 열혈 공산당원으로 미국 입국이 거부되고 군부 독재 20년 동안 유럽에 추방되는 등 파란을 겪었다. 너무 강렬한 조형미로 일각에서 ‘기념비의 조각가’로 폄하되기도 했다. 20세기 중반, 엄격한 직선과 직각의 국제주의 건축이 만연했으나 그는 추상 곡선과 부정형 곡면의 건축을 추구했다. ‘조국의 산하와 대양의 파도’가 준 영감이었다. 세계 건축계는 그 공로를 높이 사 1988년 최고령 프리츠커상으로 화답했다.