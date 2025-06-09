G7 summit a chance for Korea’s new government to broaden support for pragmatic diplomacy (KOR)

President Lee Jae-myung had his first phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, just three days after his election victory. During the 20-minute conversation, Trump extended an invitation for Lee to visit the United States. Lee is also scheduled to attend the upcoming Group of 7 (G7) summit in Canada from June 15 to 17 as an observer, at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Their first face-to-face meeting may take place on the sidelines of that summit.The two leaders discussed the issue of tariffs — currently the most urgent matter for both sides — and agreed to work toward a mutually acceptable resolution. Sensitive topics such as the North Korean threat or the future of U.S. forces in Korea were not addressed. According to the presidential office in Seoul, the conversation was “friendly and constructive,” with both sides expressing mutual respect for each other’s leadership and reaffirming their commitment to the Korea-U.S. alliance. However, the White House has yet to issue any formal comment, and no mention of the call appeared on Trump’s social media accounts, revealing a subtle difference in tone between the two governments. Some observers have suggested that Washington may be taking a cautious approach, aiming to better understand the Lee administration’s foreign policy, which emphasizes “pragmatic diplomacy.”Lee’s pragmatic stance contrasts with the value-driven diplomacy of the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which prioritized the Korea-U.S. alliance and trilateral security cooperation with Japan. While that strategy was largely welcome in the West, it also narrowed Korea’s diplomatic flexibility by solidifying a confrontational posture toward North Korea, China and Russia. In response, the Lee government has positioned itself around practical interests rather than ideology. While this shift has its merits, it has also raised concerns — both at home and abroad — that the current administration may weaken longstanding security alignments or appear ambiguous in the escalating U.S.-China rivalry.For this reason, Lee’s participation in the G7 summit offers more than symbolic significance. It is an opportunity to launch his pragmatic diplomacy on the global stage while also addressing skepticism about his government’s foreign policy orientation. He must demonstrate a clear commitment to the Korea-U.S. alliance, the bedrock of national security, while also showing how Korea can expand its diplomatic room to maneuver.Lee’s G7 appearance also signals the resumption of Korea’s top-level diplomacy, which had stalled in the past six months following the Dec. 3 martial law crisis. The live broadcast of soldiers entering the National Assembly at night shocked global audiences and damaged Korea’s image as a mature democracy. The G7 gathering should mark Korea’s return to democratic normalcy and offer reassurance to the international community that the country’s leadership is once again stable and internationally engaged.한·미 정상의 첫 전화 통화가 지난 6일 성사됐다. 이재명 대통령이 6·3 대선에서 당선한 지 사흘 만에 이뤄진 통화에서 도널드 트럼프 대통령은 이 대통령의 미국 초청 의사를 밝혔다. 이 대통령이 캐나다 총리의 초청으로 오는 15~17일 캐나다에서 열리는 주요 7개국(G7) 정상회의에 옵서버(참관국)로 참석할 예정이어서 이재명-트럼프 첫 대면 정상회담은 캐나다에서 성사될 가능성이 커졌다.20분가량 진행된 첫 전화 통화에서 두 정상은 가장 시급한 현안인 관세 문제에 대해 양국이 만족할 수 있는 합의가 조속히 이뤄지도록 노력하기로 했다. 북한 문제나 주한미군 철수 등 민감한 현안은 다뤄지지 않았다고 한다. 대통령실은 “두 대통령이 서로의 리더십에 대해 높이 평가하고 한·미 동맹을 위해 노력하기로 의견을 모았다”면서 “돈독한 분위기를 만들어 가는 통화였고, 성공적으로 서로에 대한 어떤 친밀감을 확인한 통화였다”고 평가했다. 하지만 미국 백악관은 관련 논평을 내지 않았고, 트럼프 대통령의 SNS에도 통화 관련 메시지가 올라오지 않아 한·미 간 미묘한 온도 차를 보였다. 일각에서는 미국 측이 이재명 정부가 표방한 실용외교의 실체를 좀 더 정확히 파악하기 위해 신중한 태도를 보이는 것 아니냐는 관측이 나온다.‘가치외교’를 표방한 전임 윤석열 정부는 한·미 동맹과 한·미·일 안보 협력을 중시했다. 긍정적 평가에도 불구하고 북·중·러와의 대결 구도가 굳어지면서 한국 외교의 공간을 좁혔다는 지적도 받았다. 반면에 이재명 정부는 국익 중심의 실용외교를 대안으로 들고나왔다. 이념보다 실리를 중시하겠다는 취지 자체는 바람직하지만, 자칫 한·미 동맹이나 한·미·일 안보 협력의 기조가 흔들리는 것 아니냐는 국내외의 우려가 없지 않다. 특히 중국 견제에 올인하는 워싱턴에서 이재명 정부의 실용외교가 미·중 사이에서 원칙 없이 오락가락하는 행보가 되면 곤란하다는 우려의 목소리가 흘러나오고 있다.따라서 이 대통령은 G7 회의 참석을 실용외교의 시동을 거는 무대로 활용하면서도 국제사회 일각의 오해와 의구심을 말끔히 해소하고 새 정부의 외교 노선에 대한 공감대를 넓히는 기회로 삼아야 한다. 대한민국 안보의 근간이 되는 한·미 동맹 우선 원칙을 분명히 밝히면서도 우리 외교 공간을 넓히는 지혜를 발휘해야 할 것이다.이 대통령의 G7 참석은 12·3 비상계엄 이후 지난 6개월간 중단됐던 정상외교의 재개라는 의미도 있다. 선진국에 진입한 나라에서 느닷없이 계엄이 발동되고 야밤에 군대가 국회에 진입하는 장면이 고스란히 생중계되는 바람에 국가 이미지가 타격을 입었다. 이번 G7 정상회의가 한국의 민주주의 복원과 정상 궤도 복귀를 전 세계에 알리는 기회가 됐으면 한다.