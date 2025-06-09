일론 머스크, 트럼프의 법안에 “역겹고 끔찍하다”
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 09:49
Elon Musk Calls Trump Policy Bill a ‘Disgusting Abomination’
Elon Musk lashed out Tuesday against the far-reaching Republican bill intended to enact President Donald Trump’s domestic policy agenda, posting on X that it was a “disgusting abomination” and telling House members who voted for it: “You know you did wrong.”
The tech billionaire criticized the bill, one of Trump’s top priorities, in a series of about 10 posts. In them, Musk reshared commentary from lawmakers including Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Mike Lee, R-Utah, both of whom had sided with him in opposing the rising U.S. deficit.
“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote on X. He called the domestic policy bill “massive, outrageous, pork-filled,” adding that it would “massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit” and that “Congress is making America bankrupt.”
He did not target any specific members of Congress, but hinted that he might support efforts to unseat those who backed the bill in the 2026 midterm elections. “In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people,” he wrote.
The blitz of messages signaled a widening rift between Musk and Trump as the tech mogul winds down his governmental role leading the Department of Government Efficiency, although the men have publicly professed continued admiration for each other.
Musk has returned to wielding his brand of unpredictable political influence through X, the social media platform he owns.
Musk, 53, has often criticized legislation, agencies and others that are against the interests of himself and his companies, which include electric carmaker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX. In its current form, Trump’s domestic policy bill would end subsidies and tax credits meant to spur consumers to buy electric vehicles, which would have ramifications for Tesla.
The White House and the president were caught off guard by Musk’s posts, a person with knowledge of the situation said, but it’s not yet clear whether Trump will return fire.
“The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” said Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary. “It doesn’t change the president’s opinion.”
A representative for Musk did not respond to requests for comment.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/03/technology/elon-musk-criticizes-republican-legislation.html
일론 머스크, 트럼프의 법안에 “역겹고 끔찍하다”
일론 머스크가 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 국내 정책 의제를 담은 공화당 법안을 향해 “역겹고 끔찍한” 일이라며 강도 높게 비판했다. 그는 화요일(6월 3일) 자신의 소셜미디어 플랫폼 X에 “당신들도 잘못한 걸 알고 있다”면서 이 법안에 찬성한 하원 의원들을 공격했다.
테크 억만장자인 그는 이번 법안에 대한 게시글 10여 건을 잇따라 올리며 불만을 토로했다. 그는 랜드 폴(공화·켄터키), 마이크 리(공화·유타) 상원의원 등 미국의 재정적자 확대를 비판해온 정치인의 글을 공유하며 지지를 표했다.
머스크는 “이젠 도저히 참을 수 없다”며 “터무니없고 온갖 불필요한 선심성 정책이 붙어 있는 대규모 법안이며 이미 막대한 재정적자를 훨씬 더 키울 것”이라고 지적했다. 이어 “의회는 미국을 파산으로 몰고 있다”고 덧붙였다.
특정 이름을 직접 말하지는 않았지만, 법안에 찬성한 의원을 내년 11월 중간 선거에서 떨어뜨리는 데 힘쓸 것을 시사했다. 그는 “내년 11월, 미국인을 배신한 정치인을 모두 해고하자”고 썼다.
머스크가 트럼프 행정부의 정부효율성부 수장에서 물러나는 가운데, 이번 폭탄 발언은 그와 트럼프 대통령과의 관계에도 균열이 생겼음을 보여준다. 두 사람은 여전히 상호 존중을 표하고 있지만, 정치적 입장 차는 뚜렷하다.
머스크는 X를 통해 특유의 예측 불가능한 정치적 영향력을 다시 발휘하고 있다. 종종 자신과 전기차 제조업체 테슬라, 우주기업 스페이스X 등 기업의 이해관계에 반하는 법안이나 정부 부처를 공개 비판해 왔다.
이번 트럼프 정책 법안은 전기차 보급을 장려하기 위한 세금 공제와 보조금을 없애는 내용을 담고 있어 테슬라에 불리한 영향을 미칠 수 있다.
이 사안에 대해 잘 알고 있는 한 관계자는 백악관과 트럼프 대통령은 머스크의 공개 비판에 다소 당황했다고 전했다. 하지만 트럼프가 반격할지는 불분명하다.
캐롤라인 레빗 백악관 대변인은 “대통령은 법안에 대한 머스크의 입장을 익히 잘 알고 있다”며 “그의 글이 대통령의 생각을 바꾸진 않을 것”이라고 말했다.
머스크 측은 논평 요청에 응하지 않았다.
BY KATE CONGER, MICHAEL GOLD, JONATHAN SWAN AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)