2PM’s Jang Woo-young to release first solo track in eight years
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 13:52
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Jang Woo-young of boy band 2PM will release his solo single “Simple Dance” on June 23, marking his first new music in nearly eight years.
“Simple Dance” is his first solo project since the release of his second EP in January 2018.
Jang debuted with 2PM in 2008 and launched his solo career in 2012 with the EP “23, Male, Single.”
He has also released three solo albums in Japan, including his most recent EP “Off the Record,” which dropped on June 7, 2023.
Last year, he held two fan meet and greet events in Seoul on Aug. 3 and 4 and joined bandmates Jun. K and Nichkhun for the trio’s ENWJ concerts in Tokyo, Taipei and Bangkok.
