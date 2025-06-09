Blackpink starts shooting music video for upcoming song
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 10:52
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Girl group Blackpink started shooting the music video for its new song, the quartet's agency YG Entertainment said Monday.
The Blackpink members started shooting the video on Friday, according to the agency.
The new song will be Blackpink's first new music in two years and eight months since the band's first and only full-length album “Born Pink” was released in September 2022.
"We are shooting the music video in partnership with a famous director from overseas," the agency said. "It will be an iconic video that comprises all of Blackpink's identity and music."
YG Entertainment held back other details such as the release date of the music and the title, or the concept of the music.
"You can look forward to the special project to prove the reputation of Blackpink, which has become a global leading artist," the company said.
Blackpink will start a tour that will span 31 shows across 16 cities, with performances planned at major stadium venues worldwide. The quartet will begin the tour by holding two performances on July 5 and 6 in Goyang, Gyeonggi.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)