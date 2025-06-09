EXO’s D.O. to release first full-length solo album 'Bliss' on July 7
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 10:01
Singer Doh Kyung-soo, best known as D.O. of the boy band EXO, will release his first full-length album “Bliss” on July 7, his agency Company Soosoo said Monday.
“Bliss” follows his previous release, “Blossom,” which came out in May 2024.
“‘Bliss’ will showcase Doh Kyung-soo’s wide vocal range and musical colors, as well as an unexpected charm he hasn’t shown before,” the agency said in a press release.
Doh will embark on a tour across Asia titled “DO it!,” starting with two concerts in Seoul on July 19 and 20. The tour will continue with performances in nine destinations across the continent, according to the agency.
Doh debuted with the K-pop group EXO in 2012 and began acting in 2014. He is known for his intense, dramatic roles in films such as “The Moon” (2023), “My Annoying Brother” (2016) and “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” (2017).
He recently took on the lead role in his first romantic musical film, “Secret: Untold Melody.”
