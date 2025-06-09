For ITZY's fivesome, 'Girls Will Be Girls' even after six years
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 17:34 Updated: 09 Jun. 2025, 18:40
- SHIN HA-NEE
Girl group ITZY, which has been consistently championing a message of self-love since its debut in 2019, now broadens its spotlight from oneself to an unshakable camaraderie among its five members with its 10th EP, “Girls Will Be Girls.”
In their seventh year together, the ITZY girls will always remain girls as long as they stick together, according to member Ryujin.
“Sometimes, I find myself thinking that I should act more mature, especially now that we are now into our seventh year as a group with many junior groups out there,” she said during a press conference held in southern Seoul on Monday, ahead of the album’s release at 6 p.m.
“But with ITZY members, I can be just lame,” she said. “It feels like a shelter, where I can just be myself, like I’m still a kid.”
The new album, which comes eight months after the quintet released its ninth EP “Gold,” features five tracks: the title track “Girls Will Be Girls” as well as B-sides “Kiss & Tell,” “Locked N Loaded,” “Promise” and “Walk.”
“Girls Will Be Girls” is a dance-pop track with a dynamic beat composition. The song is centered on a message declaring that no matter what challenges the world may throw at their way, the girls can overcome anything — as long as they stand together.
In the music video, which was shot in Georgia, ITZY members appear as post-apocalyptic survivors with torn clothes and fake scars, fighting against monstrous creatures — a massive flock of birds with eyeballs between their wings — a representation of societal scrutiny and prejudice.
“Built on the message of ‘love yourself’ that we have been constantly focusing on since our debut, [‘Girls Will Be Girls’] delivers a message that we are the strongest only when we express our true selves without being confined by what others think, and stick with each other,” Lia said.
Such a message reflects the actual connection between ITZY’s five members — Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna — who remain as close as ever.
“The five of us move like one,” said Yuna. “The members are the ones that I rely on through hard times, and the ones that motivate each other for a shared goal.”
As ITZY entered its seventh year, the members face a critical decision of whether to continue to stay with JYP Entertainment, as K-pop artists typically decide whether to renew their contracts with their agency at their seventh year since debut.
“We are currently in discussions with the company,” confirmed Chaeryeong, adding, “We will do our best to deliver good news.”
The group’s agency released a seven-minute trailer for the album on May 12, which was directed by Yu Kwang-goeng, a famed advertisement and music video director known for his works with boy band Enhypen and BTS’s V.
In the trailer, ITZY members try to help Ryujin, who has been diagnosed with an unbeating heart, restore her heartbeat — which symbolizes the emotional numbness felt by adults who no longer find excitement in life.
What continues to keep her heart beating is clear: the group's fans, dubbed Midzy.
“We can stand on stage only because we have our fans,” Yuna stressed. “It really gives me so much strength that we can connect with our fans on stage.”
