Girl group Kiss of Life looks to set summer on fire with '224' EP
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 18:39
- SHIN HA-NEE
With rising temperatures and sticky summer air comes Kiss of Life, K-pop’s rising “summer queens” — back in business following last year’s breakout success.
But the quartet’s latest “Lips Hips and Kiss” — the lead track of the quartet’s fourth EP “224” — marks somewhat of a departure from its previous hits like “Sticky” (2024), as the song is marked by slow, 2000s-style R&B elements, accompanied with visuals themed around sci-fi-inspired aesthetics and a grey-and-pale-blue color palette.
“For this summer, we wanted to show a different kind of hotness,” said member Natty during a press showcase held in eastern Seoul on Monday.
“We wanted to deliver something unexpected for a summer song,” added Julie. "It is a new challenge for us, but we wanted to show what Kiss of Life is capable of.”
The album’s title, “224,” stands for “today, tomorrow and forever,” according to the group’s agency S2 Entertainment.
“This album is about a journey of self-discovery represented through the flow of time,” explained Belle. “It tells a story of oneself liberated from suppression, who finds their true self, and delivers a message for those who feel lost.”
The EP features seven tracks: the lead track “Lips Hips Kiss,” and B-sides “Tell Me,” “k bye,” “Painting,” “Slide,” “Heart of Gold” and “Think Twice.”
Natty contributed to the lyrics of “Tell Me” and “Painting,” and Julie to “Heart of Gold.”
Debuted in 2023, Kiss of Life had a successful run last year with its summer anthem “Sticky,” which peaked at No. 87 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart.
“My favorite season changed to summer since ‘Sticky’,” said Belle. “I hope we can make summer your favorite season too, and that when people think of summer, they will think of Kiss of Life.”
Kiss of Life added two Seoul dates on July 19 and 20 to wrap up its first world tour, “Kiss Road.”
In April, Kiss of Life faced controversy after being accused of appropriating Black culture during a birthday celebration. The members were seen with outfits and hairstyles associated with Black culture, receiving heavy backlash from overseas fans for "cosplaying.”
On June 5, its agency S2 Entertainment issued a statement reiterating its apology for the incident, while also announcing that it would take “necessary measures against malicious posts” against the members, such as death threats, false rumors and deepfake content.
