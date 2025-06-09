 Girl group Kiss of Life looks to set summer on fire with '224' EP
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Girl group Kiss of Life looks to set summer on fire with '224' EP

Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 18:39
Girl group Kiss of Life poses for photos during a press showcase for the release of its fourth EP ″224″ held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 9. [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Kiss of Life poses for photos during a press showcase for the release of its fourth EP ″224″ held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 9. [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

 
With rising temperatures and sticky summer air comes Kiss of Life, K-pop’s rising “summer queens” — back in business following last year’s breakout success.
 
But the quartet’s latest “Lips Hips and Kiss” — the lead track of the quartet’s fourth EP “224” — marks somewhat of a departure from its previous hits like “Sticky” (2024), as the song is marked by slow, 2000s-style R&B elements, accompanied with visuals themed around sci-fi-inspired aesthetics and a grey-and-pale-blue color palette.
 

Related Article

 
“For this summer, we wanted to show a different kind of hotness,” said member Natty during a press showcase held in eastern Seoul on Monday.
 
“We wanted to deliver something unexpected for a summer song,” added Julie. "It is a new challenge for us, but we wanted to show what Kiss of Life is capable of.”
 
Girl group Kiss of Life poses for photos during a press showcase for the release of its fourth EP ″224″ held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 9. [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Kiss of Life poses for photos during a press showcase for the release of its fourth EP ″224″ held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 9. [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Kiss of Life poses for photos during a press showcase for the release of its fourth EP ″224″ held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 9. [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Kiss of Life poses for photos during a press showcase for the release of its fourth EP ″224″ held at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on June 9. [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The album’s title, “224,” stands for “today, tomorrow and forever,” according to the group’s agency S2 Entertainment.
 
“This album is about a journey of self-discovery represented through the flow of time,” explained Belle. “It tells a story of oneself liberated from suppression, who finds their true self, and delivers a message for those who feel lost.”
 
The EP features seven tracks: the lead track “Lips Hips Kiss,” and B-sides “Tell Me,” “k bye,” “Painting,” “Slide,” “Heart of Gold” and “Think Twice.”
 
An album cover image for Kiss of Life's fourth EP ″224″ released on June 9 [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

An album cover image for Kiss of Life's fourth EP ″224″ released on June 9 [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Natty contributed to the lyrics of “Tell Me” and “Painting,” and Julie to “Heart of Gold.”
 
Debuted in 2023, Kiss of Life had a successful run last year with its summer anthem “Sticky,” which peaked at No. 87 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart.
 
“My favorite season changed to summer since ‘Sticky’,” said Belle. “I hope we can make summer your favorite season too, and that when people think of summer, they will think of Kiss of Life.”
 
Kiss of Life added two Seoul dates on July 19 and 20 to wrap up its first world tour, “Kiss Road.”
 
In April, Kiss of Life faced controversy after being accused of appropriating Black culture during a birthday celebration. The members were seen with outfits and hairstyles associated with Black culture, receiving heavy backlash from overseas fans for "cosplaying.”
 
On June 5, its agency S2 Entertainment issued a statement reiterating its apology for the incident, while also announcing that it would take “necessary measures against malicious posts” against the members, such as death threats, false rumors and deepfake content.
 
A teaser image for Kiss of Life's fourth EP ″224″ released on June 9 [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]

A teaser image for Kiss of Life's fourth EP ″224″ released on June 9 [S2 ENTERTAINMENT]


BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Kiss of Life S2 Entertainment

More in K-pop

Kiiras aims for live reputation with debut EP 'KILL MA BO$$'

Girl group Kiss of Life looks to set summer on fire with '224' EP

For ITZY's fivesome, 'Girls Will Be Girls' even after six years

'We Are Back': HYBE marks BTS return with decorations at headquarters

2PM’s Jang Woo-young to release first solo track in eight years

Related Stories

Kiss of Life to kick off first world tour with Seoul shows on Oct. 26, 27

Kiss of Life pays homage to the 2000s in Britney Spears-inspired single

[SHOWCASE] Kiss of Life shows it was 'Born to be XX' in latest EP

Kiss of Life to drop second EP 'Born to be XX' in November

Kiss of Life aims to blow fresh life into K-pop with debut
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)