 Hearts2Hearts to release new single 'Style' on June 18
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 10:31
Girl group Hearts2Hearts [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Rookie girl group Hearts2Hearts will release its new single "Style" on June 18, four months after its official debut in February.
 
In contrast to the band's debut song "The Chase," released on Feb. 24, which showed the mysterious and chic side of Hearts2Hearts, the new single will highlight a bright and quirky side of the members, according to the band's agency SM Entertainment.
 

Hearts2Hearts is the agency’s first new rookie group to debut in a year since NCT Wish, which debuted last year, and the first new girl group in five years since aespa.
 
Coming as the latest addition to a lineage of esteemed girl groups from SM Entertainment — S.E.S., Girls’ Generation, f(x), Red Velvet and aespa — Hearts2Hearts has taken the best of its predecessors, especially Girls’ Generation, f(x) and Red Velvet.
 
The eight new members are Ye-on, Stella, Yuha, Ian, A-na, Juun, Carmen and Jiwoo. Carmen is from Indonesia, while the rest of the members are Korean.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
