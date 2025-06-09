 KARD to release eighth EP 'Drift' in July
KARD to release eighth EP 'Drift' in July

Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 09:48
Teaser image for KARD's new album ″Drift″ [RBW]

Mixed-gender quartet KARD will release its eighth EP, “Drift,” on July 2, the band's agency DSP Media said Monday.
 
The release comes 11 months after KARD dropped its seventh EP, “Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light),” in August last year.
 

According to the agency, Drift expands on the theme introduced in the previous album and reflects the group's ongoing exploration of its identity and future direction.
 
KARD debuted in 2017 as a rare mixed-gender group, made up of two men, J.Seph and BM, and two women, Somin and Jiwoo.
 
While other mixed-gender groups have come and gone, none have achieved the same longevity and global fan base as KARD. In an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily last year, the members admitted they were initially uncertain about the group’s future.
 
"Honestly, we weren’t sure of ourselves or whether people would like us or our music," Jiwoo said. "We really didn’t think that we would be loved this much."
 
"The agency first told us that it wanted to make a group that could break the stereotype in K-pop, and what I honestly thought to myself was, ‘Why do I have to be the one to break that prejudice?’" J.Seph said with laughter. "I was so scared and worried, when I could have just joined a boy band."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
