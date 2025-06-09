Kiiras aims for live reputation with debut EP 'KILL MA BO$$'

Girl group Kiiras performs the lead track “KILL MA BO$$” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras held a showcase on Monday at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, to mark the release of its debut EP “KILL MA BO$$.”
Kiiras is a multinational girl group composed of six members: Roah, Harin, Doyeon and Kylie from Korea, Kurumi from Japan and LingLing from Malaysia.
LingLing, who first came into the spotlight through her appearance on the Mnet K-pop audition program “I-Land 2: N/a” (2024) is the first Malaysian national to debut in a K-pop girl group.
“My time as a trainee wasn’t very long, but it was really tough,” LingLing told reporters. “However, being the first female idol from Malaysia gave me more motivation to do better and carry that title with pride.”
“The response from Malaysian fans has been amazing,” she continued. “Their support makes us want to work even harder. Hopefully, we’ll have the chance to perform in Malaysia one day.”
During the press event, Kiiras performed the lead track “KILL MA BO$$" and the B-side track “Ziller!“ and answered questions from reporters.
Singer-songwriter SAAY, who has worked with artists such as EXO’s Baekhyun, Twice and aespa produced Kiiras’s debut music.
“Even before our debut, our producer emphasized the importance of live performances,” member Harin said. “That’s why we’ve taken on the challenge of performing live with handheld microphones on music shows.” “We’d love to be known as a skilled live performance group in the future.”
Here are some highlights from the media event as Kiiras posed for photos, introduced its album and performed the new tracks to the media.
Girl group Kiiras poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ LingLing poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ LingLing poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ LingLing poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Kurumi poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Kurumi poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Kurumi poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Harin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Harin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Harin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Kylie poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Kylie poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Kylie poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Doyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Doyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Doyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Roah poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Roah poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras’ Roah poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Kiiras answers reporters' questions during a showcase for the release of the EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras performs the lead track “KILL MA BO$$” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras performs the lead track “KILL MA BO$$” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras performs the lead track “KILL MA BO$$” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras performs lead track “KILL MA BO$$” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras performs the lead track “KILL MA BO$$” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras performs the lead track “KILL MA BO$$” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras performs the lead track “KILL MA BO$$” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras performs the B-side track “Ziller!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras performs the B-side track “Ziller!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras performs the B-side track “Ziller!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras performs the B-side track “Ziller!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Kiiras performs the B-side track “Ziller!” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “KILL MA BO$$,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul, on June 9. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
