NCT's Doyoung is headed to the military — and he hopes 'Soar' will help fans remember him

KARD to release eighth EP 'Drift' in July

EXO’s D.O. to release first full-length solo album 'Bliss' on July 7

Hearts2Hearts to release new single 'Style' on June 18

2PM’s Jang Woo-young to release first solo track in eight years

Related Stories

Doyoung of NCT to hold 'Dear Youth' solo concert on May 25 and 26

NCT's Doyoung to drop first solo album on April 22

NCT to release second part of second full-length album on Nov. 23

NCT's Mark brings it all home with exclusive listening party ahead of solo album release

NCT to wrap up the year by dropping new single on Dec. 4