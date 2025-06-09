Seventeen's 'Happy Burstday' debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 albums chart
Published: 09 Jun. 2025, 09:46
Boy band Seventeen nabbed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the upcoming week of June 14, the U.S. music chart said in an article on Monday.
Seventeen's fifth full-length album "Happy Burstday" will debut at second place on the weekly albums chart, making it the band' third album to place in that spot, along with "FML" (2023) and "Seventeenth Heaven" (2023).
With "Happy Burstday," Seventeen has now placed seven straight albums on the top 10 list of the Billboard 200 chart, starting with "Face the Sun" (2022).
"Happy Burstday" sold 2.52 million copies within a week of release, making it the best-selling album of 2025 in K-pop so far. The album also topped major music charts in Asia, including Japan's Oricon and China's QQ Music.
"Happy Burstday" came in tandem with Seventeen's 10th anniversary of debut, which fell on May 26. The album features a total of 16 tracks — three group songs and 13 solo tracks, one from each member. It is the group’s first album to include solo songs from all 13 members.
"We want to thank every Carat that has supported us," Seventeen members said in a press release, referring to fans by the name of the band's official fan club, Carat.
"We are having such a meaningful 10th anniversary of debut thanks to Carat. We also want to thank the members for their hard work."
