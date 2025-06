The Black Label to debut mixed-gender group Allday Project

K-pop agency The Black Label, home to singer Rosé of Blackpink and girl group Meovv, will launch a mixed-gender quintet called Allday Project, the agency said Monday.Set to debut on June 23, the group will be the second band formed by the agency's head producer, Teddy.The five members — Annie, Tarzzan, Bailey, Woochan and Youngseo — were unveiled through the group’s new social media accounts, including X, Instagram and Facebook.Allday Project will be the first mixed-gender K-pop group to debut since quartet KARD in 2017.The members are already known to many. Annie is the daughter of Shinsegae chair Chung Yoo-kyung, and Woochan gained fame as the youngest contestant to pass the preliminary round on season six of Mnet’s hip-hop competition show “Show Me the Money” in 2017.Youngseo competed on JTBC’s 2023 audition program “R U Next?” for a spot in HYBE’s girl group ILLIT. Bailey has worked as a dancer, and Tarzzan debuted as a model.“Allday Project will bring a bold new sound to the K-pop scene through unprecedented music produced by Teddy,” The Black Label said in a press release.BY YOON SO-YEON [ [email protected]