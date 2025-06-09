The Black Label to debut mixed-gender group Allday Project
-
K-pop agency The Black Label, home to singer Rosé of Blackpink and girl group Meovv, will launch a mixed-gender quintet called Allday Project, the agency said Monday.
Set to debut on June 23, the group will be the second band formed by the agency's head producer, Teddy.
The five members — Annie, Tarzzan, Bailey, Woochan and Youngseo — were unveiled through the group’s new social media accounts, including X, Instagram and Facebook.
Allday Project will be the first mixed-gender K-pop group to debut since quartet KARD in 2017.
The members are already known to many. Annie is the daughter of Shinsegae chair Chung Yoo-kyung, and Woochan gained fame as the youngest contestant to pass the preliminary round on season six of Mnet’s hip-hop competition show “Show Me the Money” in 2017.
Youngseo competed on JTBC’s 2023 audition program “R U Next?” for a spot in HYBE’s girl group ILLIT. Bailey has worked as a dancer, and Tarzzan debuted as a model.
“Allday Project will bring a bold new sound to the K-pop scene through unprecedented music produced by Teddy,” The Black Label said in a press release.
